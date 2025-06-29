Sophia Loren's own understated bridal dress for 1966 wedding to Carlo Ponti she regretted

The couple met in 1950, when she was 15 and he was 37. However, Carlo was already married to Giuliana Fiastri at the time, and Italian law did not permit divorce back then. In 1957, following a brief affair with her Houseboat co-star Cary, she married Carlo by proxy.

The marriage was deemed null and void in 1962, though, with the couple getting a quick annulment to escape bigamy charges. They continued to live together and in 1965, both were granted French citizenship.

Carlo then got a divorce from his first wife, finally legally tying the knot with Sophia the year after, with the pair simply going through an intimate marriage ceremony to essentially renew their vows and celebrate with a party for loved ones after.