Sophia Loren's own understated bridal dress for 1966 wedding to Carlo Ponti she regretted
Italian Actress Sophia Loren receives the keys of the city of Florence on June 5, 2021 in Palazo Vecchio in Florence, Italy© Getty Images

The Italian Oscar winner's wedding glam is now a central part of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's controversial but opulent Venice wedding has finally come to a close, after several celebrity sightings, lavish parties, and a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana showstopper of a gown.

The journalist and helicopter pilot, 55, wore a beautiful custom piece from the fashion house, directly inspired by one of Lauren's own fashion icons, Sophia Loren.

Sophia Loren in 1958 film Houseboat

1958 to 2025

The Hollywood legend's wedding gown in her 1958 film Houseboat, which she wore to marry Cary Grant, served as the inspiration for Lauren's own dress, which required 900 hours of atelier work.

However, Sophia herself, now 90, kept things remarkably simple for her own wedding on April 9, 1966 to Carlo Ponti, her husband until his 2007 death.

Loren, Sophia *20.09.1934- Schauspielerin, Italien(eigentl. Sofia Scicolone)- bei ihrer zweiten Hochzeit mit Carlo PontiPerson (l.) N.N© Getty Images

Sophia and Carlo 2.0

The couple met in 1950, when she was 15 and he was 37. However, Carlo was already married to Giuliana Fiastri at the time, and Italian law did not permit divorce back then. In 1957, following a brief affair with her Houseboat co-star Cary, she married Carlo by proxy.

The marriage was deemed null and void in 1962, though, with the couple getting a quick annulment to escape bigamy charges. They continued to live together and in 1965, both were granted French citizenship.

Carlo then got a divorce from his first wife, finally legally tying the knot with Sophia the year after, with the pair simply going through an intimate marriage ceremony to essentially renew their vows and celebrate with a party for loved ones after.

Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti at their 'second' wedding. Despite a press dispatch that day announcing their wedding, the couple, who had arrived in Paris early in the day - pretended not to know. Photographers followed them from the Hotel Lancaster to the Coq Hardi restaurant in Bourgival, outside Paris, hoping for confirmation. They didn't get it, but the cat was effectively out of the bag. But it was actually their second marriage, because in 1957, after Ponti's lawyers arranged a divorce from his first wife in Mexico, Ponti and Loren were wed. This caused a scandal in deeply Catholic Italy and then a legal glitch led the marriage to be deemed invalid in 1962 THE 'SECOND WEDDING' OF SOPHIA LOREN AND CARLO PONTI, PARIS, FRANCE - 09 APR 1966© Sipa/Shutterstock

Keeping it simple

Given the nature of the affair, though, and despite the many lavish wedding dresses she's donned as an onscreen bride, Sophia's actual bridal attire ended up being a lot more understated, but still chic.

The Oscar-winning actress went for a classic '60s style mod overcoat with large buttons to arrive at the venue, with the dress inside being a light satin flowy blouse with a scarf around the neck and a waist-cinching belt, ending in a pleated skirt.

Italian film star Sophia Loren arrives at the Basilica in downtown Budapest 18 September 2004 prior to her son Carlo Ponti's wedding ceremony with Hungarian born Andrea Meszaros© Getty Images

Mother of the groom

The star was photographed at a party afterwards cozying up to her husband, her classic bob styled into a large and sleek bouffant, topped off with light glam (but with a striking winged liner), and minimal jewelry.

Her style remained just as simply yet effortlessly classic decades later in 2004, when Sophia attended the wedding of her son Carlo Ponti Jr. dressed in a pastel purple pantsuit with floral appliqués and a pearl choker.

Picture taken on April 9, 1966 at Bougival, near Paris, showing Italian actress Sophia Loren and Italian film producer Carlo Ponti smiling after theit wedding ceremony.© Getty Images

Never worn white

While Sophia and Carlo's marriage was long and beautiful, years after his passing, she did recall one regret when it came to their wedding ceremony — and it happened to involve her dress.

"It's very hard to say you have no regrets," Sophia told Radio Times in 2020. "I think I've reached a peaceful life. I have everything I ever wanted, which is a wonderful family with beautiful children and beautiful grandchildren. The only thing I regret a little is that I never got married in a white dress. That was the dream of my life, which is still inside me."

