Wimbledon star Ben Shelton's private dating life - and famous girlfriend

Ben Shelton has generated much conversation at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

The number 10-ranked player has wowed crowds at SW19, and, on Wednesday, the 22-year-old is set to take on world number one Jannik Sinner.

Ben, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, has been cheered on from the sidelines by his team, family and friends, but the athlete has also had enormous support from his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who is pretty well-known herself.

© Getty Images Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during the Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match on day eight of The Wimbledon Championships

This isn't the tennis player's first relationship with someone also living a life in the public eye.

Click through the gallery to find out more about his dating history with famous sports stars…

© Corbis via Getty Images Ben Shelton's ex-girlfriend Anna Hall Before Ben began dating Trinity, he was in a relationship with track star Anna Hall. The Colorado-born athlete, 24, specialises in combined events and boasts a silver medal and a bronze medal to her name from the 2023 and 2022 World Championships, respectively.

© TikTok/Anna Hall How Ben and Anna met Both sports stars attended the University of Florida around 2021, so it's possible they met while they were athletic students. Their relationship is reported to have begun at some point that year, and they then went Instagram official in December.



© TikTok/Anna Hall What Ben and Anna said about their relationship In 2022, Ben sang Anna's praises, commending her talent as a track star. After being asked by a sports journalist during an appearance on the Tennis Channel about Anna's credentials as an "exceptional athlete", Ben responded: "Yeah, she's better than me. "She got a bronze medal at the World Championships this year, and she definitely keeps me humble. I'm not even the best athlete in my relationship. So, that's something to work on." The tennis pro added: "Yeah [we can push each other], it's definitely really cool. "We're kind of going through the same process right now – I'm turning pro versus going back to college, and she actually made her decision last week to turn pro. So she got there before me."

© Getty Images Anna and Ben's break-up Anna and Ben's relationship ended at some point in 2024, though the reasons it didn't work out are not known. Anna has since moved on and is now dating NFL player, Darius Slayton.



© ISI Photos via Getty Images Ben and Trinity Rodman Ben has also moved on, and the tennis player is now dating Trinity Rodman , who has been cheering her boyfriend on from the Wimbledon sidelines this week.

© Getty Images for USSF Trinity is a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit team. She also has a spot on the United States women's national team.



Trinity is a successful sports star in her own right, but you might recognise her surname. Her dad is NBA legend Dennis Rodman. Dennis, who had a phenomenal career playing for the Chicago Bulls in their glory days, the Detroit Pistons and the LA Lakers, welcomed Trinity with his ex-wife, Michelle Moyer, in 2002. They also share a son, Dennis Jr.



© Instagram Ben and Trinity look so loved-up. This week, the couple were pictured at Wimbledon hugging and beaming at each other in an adorable snap posted to the soccer star's Instagram. Trinity wrote: "Watching you with googly eyes," as Ben joked in the comments section: "Why am I cheesin so big."