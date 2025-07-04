Wimbledon star John McEnroe's 'fights' at family home with 5 kids amid divorce

As Wimbledon takes centre stage once again, legendary player and commentator John McEnroe is back in the public eye. But off the court, the tennis icon has lived a very different kind of high-pressure life as a father of five navigating fame, divorce and parenting under scrutiny.

His daughter Emily, 34, has previously spoken about what it was really like growing up as the child of John and Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal.

Life between two homes

© Getty John McEnroe and his daughter Anna McEnroe at a basketball game

John and Tatum married in 1986 and went on to have three children together: Kevin, 39, Sean, 38, and Emily. The marriage ended in divorce in 1994, with John later gaining custody of the children.

Emily has described her childhood as both privileged and painful. While she recognises the material advantages of growing up in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, she admits: "All the money in the world doesn’t matter if you are sitting in a mansion being unhappy."

Her parents’ volatile relationship, alongside Tatum’s battle with addiction, meant Emily spent much of her early life between homes. She lived primarily with her father and stepmother, singer Patty Smyth, seeing Tatum on weekends.

'We've had our fights'



© Instagram Emily McEnroe posts pictures with her family on Instagram

Emily describes a loud and lively household: "You had to be loud to be noticed." She says the McEnroe household was full of personality, with siblings including Kevin and Sean, and later Anna, 29, and Ava, 26, from John’s second marriage.

Despite the chaos, Emily insists there was always love. "We’ve had our fights like all families, but we’re there for each other."

John’s style as a father was hands-on. Emily says he regularly made breakfast and drove her to school, despite a demanding schedule: "He did that week in, week out, no matter how busy his life was."

© Getty Images Actress Tatum O'Neal and her children Emily, Kevin and Sean McEnroe arrive at the 30th anniversary screening of "Paper Moon" at the Vista Theater August 21, 2003 in Los Angeles, California

Emily also spoke about the pressures of having two famous parents. She enjoyed playing tennis at school but gave it up after being teased. Her classmates expected her to be brilliant because of her dad. Years later, John revealed she had been his most naturally talented child at the sport.

She also held back from acting for fear of comparison with her mother, who won an Oscar at age ten. But Emily eventually followed her own path and has since worked in voiceover, TV and film. She also co-hosts a podcast with Tatum called Tatum Verbatim.

Addiction and reconciliation

© Getty Ava McEnroe is John's youngest

Emily has been open about the emotional impact of her mother’s addiction. When Tatum was arrested in 2008 for drug possession, Emily was bombarded with messages while at school. "People read about a scandal but forget it’s about real people with real feelings."

Today, Tatum is clean and the pair are close. Emily says: "Even when Mum had problems, she was always there for me. Sometimes she feels more like my big sister than my mum."

Tatum, now 61, has moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter and is supportive of her acting ambitions. "Having a daughter and the bond we share is one of the great joys of my life," she told The Mail on Sunday.

The wider McEnroe family

© Getty John McEnroe and Patty Smyth attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2016

John McEnroe’s children have largely stayed out of the spotlight. Kevin is now a published author, drawing on personal experience and family history for his novel Our Town.

Sean married quietly in 2021 and has spoken about struggling with trauma from his childhood. He credits his wife with helping him through a personal breakdown.

John’s youngest daughters, Anna and Ava, are also carving out impressive paths. Anna has worked in law after graduating from Fordham University, while Ava, who also studied law, has shared the stage with her father at public events.

A famous legacy

© Getty John McEnroe won the Men's Singles Final match at Wimbledon in 1984

John, now 66, remains a prominent figure during the Wimbledon fortnight, with regular appearances in the BBC commentary box alongside legends like Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

While his fiery court persona is long behind him, the emotional complexity of his family life continues to resonate with fans. Emily’s honesty about growing up in the McEnroe household offers a rare glimpse behind the headlines.

"I’ve been in the shadows," she says, "but now I want to do something myself. One thing Dad always drummed into me was discipline."

As Emily steps into the spotlight on her own terms, it’s clear she does so with the same determination that made her father a champion, and her mother a survivor.