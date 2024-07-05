Tim Henman's rarely-seen children: photos of his three grown-up daughters

For those keeping up with the Wimbledon action, it will feel like a long time since we have seen Tim Henman on the court.

The tennis player, who was the first British man to reach the singles semifinals of Wimbledon since Roger Taylor, now attends Wimbledon in a viewing and commentating capacity having announced his retirement in 2007.

© Helen Murray/BBC Tim Henman is a father of three

Away from the court, the athlete, 49, is a dad of three. Tim shares three grown-up daughters with his wife of 25 years Lucy Heald - Rosie, 21, Olivia, 19, and Grace, 16. Get to know the tennis star's family…

Little has been seen of Tim's daughters since his tennis days. The first photo of their eldest, Rosie, was released shortly after her birth in 2002.

Speaking directly to his fans via his website, Tim wrote: "Lucy and I had our first baby, Rose Elizabeth, who weighed eight pounds, four ounces, on October 19 2002. We'd both been looking forward to becoming parents for much of the year and it proved to be well worth the wait."

© Getty Tim and Lucy welcomed their first baby in 2002

The new doting dad was seen cuddled up to his wife and their newborn who was adorable in a swaddle.

Reflecting on Olivia's birth, the tennis champ wrote: "Lucy had our second child, Olivia, who weighed eight pounds, one ounce, on December 15 2004 to cap off a fantastic year. Watching Rosie grow up has been a wonderful experience and we feel blessed that she now has a little sister."

© Getty Tim with Rosie and Olivia at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Garden Party

2004 marked the year that Tim was appointed an OBE in the New Years Honours list having reached the semi-final of both the US and French Opens that year.

© Getty Rosie joined Tim on the pitch prior to his retirement

"We had our third child, Grace, who weighed eight pounds 11 ounces on Friday September 14 2007," the doting dad told his fans. "We both feel blessed that we have been lucky enough to have three beautiful children and we couldn’t be happier."

Little is known about the girls' lives now their dad has retired from tennis. Tim did however reveal to the Evening Standard in 2021 that he and Lucy have moved to a small village south of Oxford having raised their daughters in Barnes.

© Getty Images The tennis star has moved out of Barnes

"We’ve got horses, dogs and cats, so you could call it a zoo," the singles pro revealed. "We still have a place in Barnes where I stay during Wimbledon."

The MailOnline also reported that Tim encourages his daughters to lead a healthy lifestyle. "I've got three daughters and they're all very active. They play a little bit of tennis but also lots of other sports – hockey, netball and gymnastics," he said.

© Alamy Tim Henman at the Wimbledon Championships 2017

"I think it's very easy for kids to spend too much time on their computers and PlayStations but we definitely encourage our girls to get out, play sports and lead a really active lifestyle."