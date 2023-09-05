Inside Ben Shelton's private relationship with 'exceptional' famous athlete

Ben Shelton may be making waves at the US Open, but he is still singing his girlfriend Anna Hall's praises, claiming she's the "exceptional athlete" in the relationship.

The tennis star, 20, tends to keep his love life private, only posting a handful of photos of the track star, 22, since they began dating in 2021. However, he broke his silence last year to comment on their relationship, sweetly telling Tennis Channel she "keeps me humble."

"She's an exceptional athlete," said Prakash Amritraj, and Ben smiled and responded: "Yeah, she's better than me. She got a bronze medal at the World Championships this year and she definitely keeps me humble. I’m not even the best athlete in my relationship. So, [that’s] something to work on."

He was referring to the fact that Anna won the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, before taking home the bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the silver at the 2023 event. This all took place after she broke a bone in her foot while colliding with a hurdle during the 2021 US Olympic Trials.

The 2016 USTA junior national championship winner and the heptathlete – who competes in seven different events including hurdles and javelin – have a shared understanding of the professional sports world and continue to push each other, Ben explained.

"Yeah [we can push each other], it's definitely really cool. We're kind of going through the same process right now – I’m turning pro versus going back to college and she actually made her decision last week to turn pro. So she got there before me," he said.

In December 2021, Ben went Instagram official with their relationship by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple holidaying in Naples, Florida. They showed him giving his partner a piggyback in the water before gently touching her cheek in an intimate moment on the beach.

The following year, Ben was spotted beaming with pride as he joined Anna in a group shot to celebrate finalists of The Bowerman 2022, an award that is presented to the top athletes in collegiate track and field.

