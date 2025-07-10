Angelina Jolie's $600k 'unforgiving' engagement ring from ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are embroiled in a legal dispute that has captured the attention of fans as the A-list exes battle over their French winery. But before it all went sour with the pair who finalised their divorce in 2024, Brad and Angelina were once one of Hollywood's strongest power couples.

When the Wolfs actor, 55, proposed to the Maleficent star in 2012, he presented her with a ring that matched the status of their high-profile relationship. Now, jewellery designer Sophia Perez offers HELLO! the full rundown.

Why is Angelina's engagement ring such a showstopper?

Sophia tells us that Angelina's engagement ring from Brad Pitt remains a masterclass in bespoke design due to its minimalist yet deeply intentional design.

© Getty Angelina's ring was originally valued at $250k

"Crafted in platinum, it features a striking elongated emerald-cut diamond at the centre, flanked by custom-cut baguette diamonds that taper seamlessly along the band," she says.

"The geometry is refined, almost architectural, giving the ring a quiet strength that perfectly complemented Angelina’s style at the time."

How much is Angelina's ring worth?

Unsurprisingly, a ring of such quality and status has only grown in value. "When originally created, it was estimated to be worth around $250,000," Sophia explains.

© Getty Angelina Jolie (ring detail) is seen at Women in the World Summit 2013

"Given today’s market conditions, the rarity and quality of the diamonds, and the craftsmanship involved, its value would now likely be closer to $500,000–$700,000, depending on grading specifics."

But it's not just a thing of visual beauty. Sophia says it is rich in symbolism.

© Getty Angelina Jolie (ring detail) poses at a photocall for "Maleficent

"The emerald cut - clean, clear, and unforgiving - represents honesty and transparency, while the stepped baguette setting suggests progression and unity."

She adds: "This wasn’t a ring designed to follow trends; it was designed to tell a story."

Did Angelina's ring spell bad news?

Though we wouldn't like to say if Brad and Angelina's split was written in the stars, Sophia says it is possible for rings to foreshadow the fate of a relationship.

© Getty Images The couple met in 2003 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith

"Many people still believe rings can carry a kind of energy," she says. "Choosing a design that doesn’t feel aligned with the wearer can create subtle emotional friction. Superstitions also persist — some avoid pearls, which are said to represent tears, while a ring with a loose or poorly set stone can be seen as symbolising instability.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock They announced their split in 2016

"Whether or not you believe in that, intention matters. A ring, especially one given in love, should feel like an extension of that connection - deeply personal, considered, and enduring."