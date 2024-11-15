Mila Kunis' $315k 'twinkling' engagement ring from Ashton Kutcher has a secret trick

Mila Kunis celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year with her fellow That '70s show star Ashton Kutcher. The pair first met in 1998 on the set of the hit TV show before reconnecting 14 years later at The Golden Globes.

The pair have gone on to write an enduring love story best symbolized by the diamond ring the Your Place or Mine actor proposed with in 2014. The couple went on to tie the knot in a private ceremony at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California.

Though Mila has admitted to wearing a $90 ring day-to-day while the original ring lives in a vault, it remains one of Hollywood's most classic and understated engagement rings. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on Mila's diamond sparkler from jewellery expert Jessica Flinn.

One simple stone

Unlike many ostentatious Hollywood rings, Mila's is more understated in terms of the quantity of stones.

© Getty Mila and Ashton got engaged in 2014

"The gorgeous sparkler features one central diamond, expertly round cut to reveal all its brilliant sparkle, " Jessica tells us. "The round cut is the most classic of all the engagement ring shapes and has been loved for centuries due to its ability to create a glowing twinkling effect."

There is a particular benefit, Jessica says, when it comes to choosing a ring of this nature. "The classic shape, with its timeless, versatile appeal and dazzling radiance means it never goes out of style and remains one of the most popular choices for engagement rings to this day," the jewellery expert explains.

© Getty Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married for nine years

"Mila's ring certainly hits the mark, and the fact that it's not only expertly cut but also appears to be around five to six carats in size means it's certainly something of a showstopper!"

A minimalist design

Adding to the minimalist appeal of the ring is the simple band. The jewellery designer says: "The bright white diamond sits as a solitaire on a slightly chunky platinum band, not only providing support for the sizable stone but also adding to the minimalist yet refined overall appearance of the ring."

© Getty Mila's ring features just one diamond

The jewellery designer adds that the platinum band adds to the brilliance of the ring as it reflects through the diamond.

A nifty trick

The simple design isn't without its subtle tricks. "The ring has a distinctive high setting, meaning it’s elevated off the finger which allows the diamond to appear even larger than it actually is while also attracting the most light to give it that extra sparkle!," Jessica explains.

© Getty Mila's ring has a special setting

"This setting is typical of a Tiffany engagement ring, and some even refer to it as the Tiffany setting."

Jewellery with meaning

The classic design represents their forever union. The jewellery designer tells us: "Its circular design, with no beginning or end, is a beautiful symbol of the eternal love shared between a married couple.

© Dave Benett The ring symbolises their eternal love

"The timeless solitaire setting also holds its own significance, reflecting unity and the joining of two souls in a lifelong commitment to one another."

© Getty The ring symbolises their commitment

Jessica also highlights that the solitaire style has become increasingly on trend in the last few years, with many celebrities opting for the simple yet elegant design.

A hefty price tag

The incredible estimated net worth of Mila's ring comes down to the quality of the piece and that it was made by world-renowned jewellers, Tiffany & Co.

© Chris Weeks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met in That '70s Show

"We would estimate that it cost Ashton between $250,000 to $315,000 (£200,000 and £250,000)," Jessica tells us.

"Though it may seem like a hefty price tag, it's still far from the millions some celebrities spend on engagement rings. However, this doesn’t make Mila’s ring any less beautiful or precious."