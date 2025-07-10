Brad Pitt demands private message from Angelina Jolie in latest legal drama

Brad Pitt has requested to review his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's private messages in a new legal file in the Supreme Court of California.

According to the DailyMail.com, on June 30, the 61-year-old filed documents stating that he has struggled to obtain the actress's communications, which he believes contain crucial evidence in their ongoing legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval.

© Steve Granitz The former couple are in a legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval

Brad took legal action against Angelina over their French country mansion and vineyard after she sold her $64 million stake in the property to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, in 2021.

The F1 actor alleged that his ex-wife proceeded with the sale despite their prior agreement that neither party would sell their stake without the other’s consent. Brad has demanded private communications from the Stoli Group’s Alexey Oliynik, who he claims has firsthand knowledge of Angelina's sale.

© Anadolu via Getty Images The actor made a new legal file

Per the document, his "requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to [Angelina's] sale, and easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed."

Alexey has countered that he is a resident of Switzerland and therefore cannot be embroiled in the legal fight which was filed in California. The judge has yet to make a ruling.

Angelina’s legal team stated in court documents that Brad refused to buy her out of the winery because she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement they described as "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up." The statement refers to a 2016 private jet flight during which Pitt allegedly became verbally and physically abusive toward his family.

© GC Images Angelina and her children in 2018

The former couple's settlement

In December 2024, Angelina and Brad reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year legal battle. "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Angelina's lawyer James Simon told PEOPLE.

© Getty Images Brad broke his silence on the divorce

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, the star of the upcoming F1 opened up about his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."