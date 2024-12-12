Selena Gomez's 'bold' $630k engagement ring from Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shared the joyous news that her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco popped the question and the pair couldn't look happier.

The Emilia Pérez actress shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Forever begins now". Selena and Benny met many years before going public with their relationship in December 2023.

© Getty Benny and Selena are engaged!

The pair first crossed paths when the 'Single Soon' singer's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber befriended Benny in 2009, a year before Selena and Justin started dating.

Now they look ahead to the rest of their lives together, and with the most incredible engagement ring to symbolise their commitment. Join HELLO! in getting the lowdown on Selena's huge sparkler with help from jewellery expert, Jessica Flinn.

A stunning diamond

Selena showed off her ring with a post-proposal selfie and it is certainly a standout piece with what Jessica says features an "ever popular solitaire design".

© Instagram Benny proposed to Selena with a stunning diamond ring

The jewellery designer tells us: "The diamond appears to be of excellent quality, with a remarkable level of clarity and a clear white sparkle. It is expertly cut into a stunning marquise shape, loved for its ability to provide a classic sense of elegance by elongating the wearer's hand."

© Instagram Selena Gomez showed off her engagement ring on Instagram

The stone's excellent clarity, colour and cut add to its allure. "It also has a large carat weight, meaning it scores high across the board for the 4 Cs and will command a higher price. The diamond is nothing short of a showstopper, weighing in at an impressive eight to nine carats, exactly what we’d expect from such a high-profile couple!," Jessica says.

A deeper meaning

The 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer's diamond also holds a deeper meaning that transcends its aesthetic beauty.

© Instagram Selena's engagement was super private

"The solitaire engagement ring is an ever-popular choice, not only for its minimalist and classic appearance but also for its representation of two souls joining together in marriage," Jessica explains.

"Diamonds, with their unmatched durability and a perfect score of 10 on the Mohs scale, beautifully symbolise the strength of commitment and connection shared between a betrothed couple."

© Instagram Selena looked radiant after saying "yes"

The marquise shape also carries a rich history that may not necessarily be associated with an A-list couple straight off the bat.

© Instagram Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco and her huge diamond ring is incredible!

Jessica explains: "Often linked to aristocracy, this elegant shape was first created in the 18th century for the mistress of King Louis XV. We just love that Benny has chosen a lesser-known diamond cut for Selena’s engagement ring, it truly speaks to their individuality as a couple and gives Selena's ring a personal feel."

A dazzling band

Benny didn't stop at the centre stone when it came to creating an eye-catching piece for his bride-to-be. "The diamond is beautifully set on a slightly chunky pavé band, meaning there are sparkling white diamonds embedded into the metal, giving the ring some extra glamour," Jessica says.

"When celebrities opt for a large diamond solitaire ring, they often choose as slim a band as possible in order to accentuate the size of the centre stone," she continues.

© Instagram Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got together in December 2023

"However, Selena's ring has a slightly chunkier band which allows for larger pavé diamonds and shows off the warm glow of the yellow gold band. This choice sets Selena's ring apart in the wave of diamond solitaire engagement rings and reminds us that even small design choices can give a ring a distinctive and unique appearance."

A pretty price

Unsurprisingly, a ring like Selena's comes at a cost. With the large high-quality diamond centre stone paired with the chunky yellow gold pavé band, Jessica estimates the ring to be worth a cool $630,000 (£500,000).

© Instagram Selena's ring has an eye-watering estimated worth

She says: "With its bold design and dazzling details, it's a ring that will never go out of style."