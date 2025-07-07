Kelly Osbourne's $100k 'playful' engagement ring dad Ozzy was blindsided by

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Osbourne as the star announced that her partner of three years, Sid Wilson, proposed over the weekend.

The Slipknot DJ, 48, got down on one knee and proposed to the daughter of music industry legends Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, 40, backstage at her father's Black Sabbath show.

Musician Ozzy, 76, was totally blindsided, jokingly saying to Sid in the proposal video: "You're not marrying my daughter" before dropping his jaw at the amazing ring.

The couple's family-oriented engagement comes three years after Kelly and Sid — who share two-year-old son Sidney — made their relationship Instagram-official.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up," Kelly wrote on Instagram in 2022, captioning a photo of the two kissing. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

© Instagram Kelly showed off her ring on social media

Her beautiful engagement ring is equally as special. Keep scrolling for the full low-down.

Why is Kelly's ring so personal?

"Sid proposed with a custom-designed 18k yellow gold ring from Mouawad, thoughtfully crafted to reflect his affectionate nickname for Kelly: 'Honeybee'," Maxwell Stone, UK diamond expert at Steven Stone, says.

© Getty Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne went public with their romance in 2022

"The ring features a harmonious blend of white and yellow diamonds, accented with radiant citrine - a gemstone long associated with joy, abundance, and the warmth of the sun."

© Mouawad Kelly's ring is a nod to her nickname

Jewellery expert, Ella Citron-Thompkins, at Diamonds Factory, adds: "This personal, playful tribute, woven into the intricate details of the ring, makes it all the more meaningful, especially as the proposal took place during such a significant moment for her family - the final Black Sabbath concert in Ozzy's hometown."

What is the central stone in Kelly's ring?

The centre stone is perhaps the most captivating element. "At its heart lies a breathtaking 2.5 carat round brilliant cut diamond, a symbol of eternity and enduring love," Maxwell reveals.

© Mouawad Kelly's ring features a honeycomb design

"The circular shape, with no beginning or end, mirrors the unbroken bond the couple share - a love as brilliant and infinite as the diamond itself."

How much is Kelly's ring worth?

© Mouawad Kelly's ring featured a large central diamond

The unique beauty puts Kelly's ring, Maxwell says, at an estimated $100,000 in value. "In terms of design, it’s far more intricate and striking than her previous engagement ring from Matthew Mosshart, which showcased a single round brilliant diamond in a simple bezel setting," he says.