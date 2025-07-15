Sting's wife Trudie Styler rocks body jewellery in slinky stepmother-of-the-bride look - first look photos

Congratulations are in order for Sting and his family, who celebrated a special milestone over the weekend – the wedding of the 'Roxanne' singer's daughter, Fuschia Kate Sumner, to her long-term partner, Max Wright.

Always dressed to impress, Sting's wife Trudie Styler was a picture-perfect stepmother of the bride as she stepped out to support the 43-year-old actress, who goes by Kate, at her pre-wedding party in Noto, Sicily.

Film producer Trudie, 71, rocked a figure-skimming gown in the colour of the season – buttermilk yellow. The pretty pastel gown featured long sleeves and a crew neckline.

Arriving for the nuptials on the arm of her husband of 33 years, Trudie also wore gold chain body jewellery, popular among Gen Zs, and styled her blonde tresses in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Sting looked cool and casual in dark trousers and a pale blue shirt with the top button undone.

The pre-wedding look

For the pre-wedding celebration, the bride and groom, as well as their wedding guests, took to the streets of Noto for a party to the sound of an Italian marching band.

Kate was a bronzed beauty in a cut-out white lace maxi dress by Maison Valentino with a more casual feel than her bridal gown.

It featured a long skirt which she pulled up and carried in one hand, while her hair was pulled into a loose ponytail to reveal a pair of red floral earrings. Her husband-to-be also got the casual memo, sporting a pair of burgundy trousers and a rose-hued shirt.

Kate's mother, Northern Irish actress Frances Tomelty, was also in attendance, choosing to don a floaty white shirt dress and sunhat with floral sandals so as not to overshadow the bride-to-be.

Later, the wedding party headed to a special performance of Una Serenata! ('A Serenade' in Italian) at the Teatro Comunale Tina di Lorenzo in a nod to the local Sicilian tradition of publicly honouring the couple on the eve of their nuptials.

Unsurprisingly, the members of the musical family couldn't resist getting involved with Kate's older brother, musician Joe Sumner, 48, treating guests to live performances on his guitar.

Sting's children with second wife Trudie, Jake, 40, Eliot, 34, and Giacomo, 29, were also in attendance, making the occasion a true family affair. Meanwhile, the pair's eldest daughter, Mickey, 41, acted as the maid-of-honour the following day.

A special day

Marrying her beau in an al-fresco ceremony overlooking a picturesque Sicilian landscape, the following day, Kate was a fairytale bride. She wore a beautiful princess-cut gown with a Bardot neckline and full tulle skirt.

She styled her brunette locks in a low bun to cater for her cascading veil, a look that was both classic and practical as she headed back up the aisle after saying 'I do' with her one-year-old son Roman on her hip.

Earlier, groom Max had managed to narrowly avoid a wardrobe mishap as he realised shortly before the ceremony that the shoelaces for his £720 beige Prada shoes were black.

American fashion stylist Erica Cloud, a wedding guest, thought on her feet, cleverly threading the string from a shoe bag through his shoes instead. The guests would never have known!

Meanwhile, Kate's bridesmaids, who included her sister Braeden Sumner, wore gorgeous satin gowns in a stone hue with flowers in their hair. "I'm so honoured to have been part of this moment. Love you Fuschie," she wrote on social media, addressing her sister.

Colourful flares were let off as the couple said I do in front of close family and friends, including model Vanessa Breuer and London-born jeweller Sheherazade Goldsmith.

British film director Charlotte Colbert and her artist husband Philip Colbert were also in attendance, alongside DJ Mia Moretti - who was asked to play a late-night set - and music magnate Henri Behrmann.

"We did it!," the happy bride declared in a social media post, alongside a selfie of herself and her new husband standing on a Sicilian beach at night. "The most fun three days of our lives! Wedding spam incoming, once we've slept for at least 12 hours."

Personal touches

According to the Daily Mail, father-of-the-bride Sting had an extra special role in the reception as he delivered a speech which guests reportedly described as being both heartfelt and funny after he understatedly described his new son-in-law as a "lovely chap".

Mickey also paid tribute to her sister on her special day, calling her "the most beautiful bride" in a speech which Kate later heralded as "the best speech ever".

In a break from tradition, Kate was also photographed by guests making a speech while the wedding guests tucked into a Sicilian-inspired buffet with an offering that included seafood, vegetables and Italian delicacies.

They enjoyed the local fare at Dimora delle Balze while seated at the large banquet-style tables with pink settings before dancing late into the night to tunes including Stevie Wonder's 'I Wish'.

Day three

The third day of the celebrations was a more relaxed affair, but it wasn't without a sense of grandeur. Guests enjoyed a so-called "master blaster BBQ". A tiered BBQ grilled a large array of cuts of meat and vegetables.

Their day was blessed by none other than the Mayor of Noto, Corrado Figura, who personally welcomed Sting and his family to the Sicilian city.

"It was a great honour to welcome Sting, a global music icon, to the wedding of his daughter Fuschia Katherine Sumner and her partner Maximillian Wright, right here in the heart of Sicilian Baroque," the mayor noted afterwards.

"Thank you to Fuschia, Maximillian and Sting for choosing Noto. Our city is proud to be part of this wonderful love story."