Duchess of Rutland models flattering mother-of-the-bride dress and bridal jewel from estranged husband

The Duchess of Rutland has opened up for the first time about her daughter Lady Violet Manners' wedding with William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock.

The high-society wedding of the year took place on 21 June at St Mary The Virgin Church, where the couple exchanged vows before celebrating at her family seat, Belvoir Castle.

In a photo shared on Emma Manners' Instagram, she shared a heartfelt moment with a member of the bridal party as they shared a hug.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely messages. Your words truly touched me and reminded me how beautiful this community is. To all my new followers — welcome! I’m so glad you’re here. I see you, I appreciate you, and I’m so grateful you’re here," she captioned the photos.

© Dave Benett The Duchess of Rutland reflected on her daughter's wedding on 21 June

Fans once again flocked to the comments section to praise the wedding, with one describing it as a "fairytale" and others stating it was "magical."

The Duchess had also previously shared her own thoughts on the wedding day. "My darling Vi and William looked absolutely stunning on their special day — so proud of them both. It was truly magical," wrote Emma, who separated from David Manners in 2012, but continues to live at Belvoir Castle in her own living quarters.

Mother-of-the-bride outfit

The flower girl was dressed in an A-line white frock with a pink satin sash and a floral headband, while the mother-of-the-bride tied in with the romantic colour scheme in her lilac coat dress by Ginny Palm, which was covered in regal gold embroidery with a bow at the back and a matching shift dress layered underneath.

Drop earrings, a diamond necklace and the golden Belvoir brooch with a special history completed her outfit. "This is the family brooch that was given to me on the day that I got married. So that's a very special, precious piece that Charles [the Marquess of Granby] will one day give to his bride," she told her followers on the day.

She wore her hair in a voluminous updo, topped with a floral fascinator, and finished off her candyfloss ensemble with matching suede heels.

Society wedding

Lady Violet, 31, wore a mermaid wedding dress by Phillipa Lepley with a sheer panel across her décolletage embroidered with stars, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled neck.

Her brunette locks were styled in a classic updo and finished with the beautiful Rutland tiara, which has been in her family since the 18th century.

The sparkling diadem was created from carnations and fuschias among diamond leaves and was last worn in 1997 by Lady Theresa Manners on her wedding day to Dr. John Chipman.

The bride later changed into a satin long-sleeved dress for her first dance, letting her curled hair loose for the evening.

© David M. Benett Lady Violet Manners celebrated her wedding at her family seat Belvoir Castle

Meanwhile, the groom nodded to his Scottish heritage with his kilt in the Lindsay family tartan, adorned with a tasselled sporran.

A source, who was present on the day, told HELLO!: "The couple couldn’t have chosen a more perfect day to get married. It felt like the whole town came down to the church to wish them well on their big day.

"The groom arrived with his friends and his father in a vintage red London bus, all of them looking very smart in their tweeds and kilts. Then Violet arrived in another closed carriage to gasps from the crowd, looking so happy as she waved to the crowds and gave them a thumbs up from the door of the church."