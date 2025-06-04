Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sting and Trudie Styler's lavish terrace at Tuscan retreat as we've never seen it
Sting and Trudie Styler stand on a jetty at sunset in the Maldives© Instagram

The Police musician and the film director have a gorgeous Italian hideaway

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Sting and Trudie Styler are fortunate to own staggeringly beautiful property in both the UK and the US, but when the husband and wife want to bask in warmer climes, they can use their gorgeous Italian hideaway as their escape.

The Police frontman and the film director are the proud owners of their villa in the rolling hills of Tuscany called Il Palagio's Limonaia. Not only is it their home away from home where they spend summer months with their children and grandchildren, but it's also a business venture for the couple.

Sting and Trudie have opened up their villa to the public, meaning you can pay to stay at the stunning accommodation. They also hire out the space for lavish events. 

A woman in a blue sweater and orange cap stands closely facing a man in a white t-shirt outdoors, both looking at each other with serious expressions. Trees and a building are visible in the background© Disney+
Sting and Trudie are big lovers of Italy

Click through the gallery to see the best photos…

Outdoor event setup beside a rustic stone building with arched windows, flag hanging, string lights above, and tables decorated with bottles and clay vases. Green landscape and mountains visible in the background.© Instagram

Most recently, Trudie, 71, shared a glimpse at the stunning terrace and outdoor area at their gorgeous holiday home as we've never seen it.

In this view, we get a glimpse of the dining area of the onsite restaurant that leads directly out onto a sprawling terrace, where the views do all the talking.

The endless view of the Tuscan hills and their olive grove and vineyard are on display, and we bet Sting and Trudie never tire of soaking in the sights.

A rustic building with arched windows is decorated with string lights and a Moroccan flag. Two tables covered in blue and yellow cloth are set up outside, with lanterns and greenery nearby under a clear sky.© Instagram

This view, meanwhile, offers another angle of their stunning property, including the enormous, curved doors and stunning pergola-style roof overhead. 

The Mediterranean stone of the outer building is as beautiful as it is traditional.

Outdoor event setup at dusk with round tables covered in white cloths, decorated with centerpieces, surrounded by chairs. String lights hang overhead, and there are patio heaters among the tables. Trees and hills are visible in the background.© Instagram

There is plenty of space on the gravel to set out multiple tables when hosting dinner parties and events, much like in this photo.

The dining space has also been decorated with plenty of lantern heaters, and we love the overhead lighting.

A cozy outdoor seating area under a wooden pergola with vines, featuring a cushioned chair, a small table, a patterned rug, and scenic views of green vineyards and distant hills under a partly cloudy sky.© Instagram

Further down the terrace is a gorgeous pergola area that serves as a wonderfully cosy hideaway. 

For the event, which was a celebration of Moroccan cuisine, it was decorated with a beautiful, woven rug, colourful cushions and fire lanterns.

Sting and Trudie's Italian escape is a 'hub' for their kids

In a previous interview with People magazine, Trudie and Sting explained that they have traditionally returned to their Italian property every summer for over three decades, bringing their children and now their grandchildren…

"For 30 years now we've returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family," the film director said. "Our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children. It is the place where we all congregate together and connect."

A man in a green hat and glasses plays a colorful guitar while sitting at an outdoor wooden table with a latte and a tablet. Lush greenery and a yellow building are in the background.© Instagram
Sting and Trudie Styler spend their summers in Tuscany

Il Palagio's interiors are a sight to behold, and it seems the pair have kept the authenticity and refused to modernise many features.

The main villa, which was built in the 16th century, has stone fireplaces, terracotta accents and plenty of rustic features that remain true to its heritage. 

