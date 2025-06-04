Sting and Trudie Styler's lavish terrace at Tuscan retreat as we've never seen it

Sting and Trudie Styler are fortunate to own staggeringly beautiful property in both the UK and the US, but when the husband and wife want to bask in warmer climes, they can use their gorgeous Italian hideaway as their escape.
The Police frontman and the film director are the proud owners of their villa in the rolling hills of Tuscany called Il Palagio's Limonaia. Not only is it their home away from home where they spend summer months with their children and grandchildren, but it's also a business venture for the couple.
Sting and Trudie have opened up their villa to the public, meaning you can pay to stay at the stunning accommodation. They also hire out the space for lavish events.
Sting and Trudie's Italian escape is a 'hub' for their kids
In a previous interview with People magazine, Trudie and Sting explained that they have traditionally returned to their Italian property every summer for over three decades, bringing their children and now their grandchildren…
"For 30 years now we've returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family," the film director said. "Our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children. It is the place where we all congregate together and connect."
Il Palagio's interiors are a sight to behold, and it seems the pair have kept the authenticity and refused to modernise many features.
The main villa, which was built in the 16th century, has stone fireplaces, terracotta accents and plenty of rustic features that remain true to its heritage.