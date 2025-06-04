Sting and Trudie Styler's lavish terrace at Tuscan retreat as we've never seen it

Sting and Trudie Styler are fortunate to own staggeringly beautiful property in both the UK and the US, but when the husband and wife want to bask in warmer climes, they can use their gorgeous Italian hideaway as their escape.

The Police frontman and the film director are the proud owners of their villa in the rolling hills of Tuscany called Il Palagio's Limonaia. Not only is it their home away from home where they spend summer months with their children and grandchildren, but it's also a business venture for the couple.

Sting and Trudie have opened up their villa to the public, meaning you can pay to stay at the stunning accommodation. They also hire out the space for lavish events.

© Instagram Most recently, Trudie, 71, shared a glimpse at the stunning terrace and outdoor area at their gorgeous holiday home as we've never seen it. In this view, we get a glimpse of the dining area of the onsite restaurant that leads directly out onto a sprawling terrace, where the views do all the talking. The endless view of the Tuscan hills and their olive grove and vineyard are on display, and we bet Sting and Trudie never tire of soaking in the sights.

© Instagram This view, meanwhile, offers another angle of their stunning property, including the enormous, curved doors and stunning pergola-style roof overhead. The Mediterranean stone of the outer building is as beautiful as it is traditional.



© Instagram There is plenty of space on the gravel to set out multiple tables when hosting dinner parties and events, much like in this photo. The dining space has also been decorated with plenty of lantern heaters, and we love the overhead lighting.

© Instagram Further down the terrace is a gorgeous pergola area that serves as a wonderfully cosy hideaway. For the event, which was a celebration of Moroccan cuisine, it was decorated with a beautiful, woven rug, colourful cushions and fire lanterns.



Sting and Trudie's Italian escape is a 'hub' for their kids

In a previous interview with People magazine, Trudie and Sting explained that they have traditionally returned to their Italian property every summer for over three decades, bringing their children and now their grandchildren…

"For 30 years now we've returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family," the film director said. "Our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children. It is the place where we all congregate together and connect."

Il Palagio's interiors are a sight to behold, and it seems the pair have kept the authenticity and refused to modernise many features.

The main villa, which was built in the 16th century, has stone fireplaces, terracotta accents and plenty of rustic features that remain true to its heritage.