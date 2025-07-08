Coleen Nolan forced to defend her flattering mother-of-the-groom dress

Coleen Nolan, 60, had a reason to celebrate over the weekend as she watched her youngest son, Rixton singer Jake Roche, get married, even labelling the milestone event as "one of the best days of my life."

Documenting the special day on Instagram, the Loose Women star posed for photos in her elegant mother-of-the-groom dress from Nigel Rayment. The ruched white base was scattered with forest green flowers, while the silhouette featured a fitted waist, Grecian-style caped shoulder, one off-the-shoulder strap and a leg split, making it the perfect breezy option for a warm summer wedding.

Her exact frock doesn't appear to be in stock, but similar designs with green florals, capes and pleats retail for around £700.

Wedged heels, an emerald shoulder bag and a matching fascinator completed Coleen's look. Beauty-wise, the mother-of-three showcased her flawless complexion with dewy skin, smokey eyes and long lashes, styling her brunette hair in soft curls.

© Instagram The Loose Women star looked stunning in a flattering mother-of-the-groom dress from Nigel Rayment

"Yesterday my baby boy Jake married his beautiful wife Georgia. Hand on heart one of the best days of my life, watching my boy marry the love of his life, surrounded by all their family and closest friends.

"Thank you so much @nigelrayment for looking after me, I wore the John Charles 66612 Green Daylily. If you have a big function coming up, check them out, I couldn’t recommend them enough," she wrote, before compliments came flooding in for her youthful look.

© Instagram Coleen Nolan defended wearing green to a wedding after fans pointed out an outdated superstition

Andrea McLean and Katie Piper both labelled the look "gorgeous", while Coleen was forced to defend her look after one fan noted the superstition about wearing green to a wedding. "Many people would consider it bad luck to wear green to a wedding," they wrote, and she replied: "And yet out of 140 people, no one did? Many of whom were in green… weird eh."

Coleen's wedding guest style

© Instagram The mother-of-three wore an electric blue midi dress to Shane Jr's wedding in 2022

Coleen is no stranger to wedding guest dressing, having shown off her sartorial prowess at her eldest son Shane Jr's wedding with his ex-wife Maddie Wahdan in 2022.

The TV star wore an electric blue mother-of-the-groom gown with a low-cut V-neck, off-the-shoulder cropped sleeves, an embellished belt and a ruffled midi skirt. Blue pointed heels, a coordinating cobalt hat and a sparkly silver shoulder bag were Coleen's accessories of choice.

While beautiful, Coleen's outfit confused fans since she had asked for help choosing between three completely different looks days beforehand.

© Mark Campbell/Shutterstock Coleen is a mother to three chidlren: Shane Jr, Jake Roche and Ciara Fensome

During a Loose Women episode, she asked her co-stars Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards for their advice. First, she modelled a pastel blue column midi dress with a shimmery purple and silver floral print and a matching bolero jacket, which Janet wasn't a fan of, followed by a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps, which sparked concerns about creases.

Finally, Coleen wore a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps, alongside a nautical hat, which Brenda sweetly said was "a really flattering look." The latter earned the majority of votes, but Coleen must have had a change of heart because it still didn't make it into the wedding photos!

Sharing her conundrum, she said at the time: "I've left it three weeks before the wedding", adding: "I'm mother-of-the-groom, so I'm in that dilemma of what does the mother-of-the-groom wear? Because everywhere you go, it's always classed as mother-of-the-bride which obviously is very important because it's the bride that's given away." She continued: "You'll never outshine [the bride] but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

Shane and Maddie's marriage ended one year later.