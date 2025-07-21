John Goodman's stunned reaction to co-star Elizabeth Taylor's stories on Hollywood romance

John Goodman revealed what it was really like getting to work with Elizabeth Taylor in the 1994 film, The Flintstones.

The actor admitted to being starstruck by the iconic actress when he first met her on the set, which was also her final role in a film. She portrayed Pearl Slaghoople, who was Wilma Flintstone's mother.

He shared with People: "There's old-school movie stars and then there's Elizabeth Taylor. She was at the zenith in her life and in films. I never thought I'd ever get to meet her."

© Getty Images John worked with Elizabeth in the movie The Flintstones

Not only did John get to work with the legendary entertainer, but he also got firsthand insight into her relationship with her ex-husband Richard Burton.

During the cast's down time on set, Elizabeth openly spoke about her previous marriage and John was all ears. John expressed: "Elizabefth Taylor was my mother-in-law in The Flintstones. She took a fall in the film, so we were just squatting around her, talking to her. I just got her talking about [Richard] Burton a little bit when she was on the floor, and it was wow."

© Getty Images John shared that the actress candidly spoke about her ex-husband Richard while on set

The actor was not only in awe that he got to speak with the iconic Elizabeth, but he was also surprised by the actress' transparency.

Elizabeth was married to Richard Burton for more than a decade, from 1964 to 1974. There was a pause between 1974 to 1975, but the couple was back together from 1975 to 1976.

© NBC Elizabeth and Richard were together for over a decade

The book Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon featured a moving final love letter that the actress wrote to Richard, after three years passed since his death. In the emotional letter, the performer candidly poured out her heart to her deceased lover and expressed the impact he left on her life.

She wrote in part: "Richard, my always, forever love, this is really just for me, maybe you can hear and feel my soul. I think you probably always can, I think you are aware of everything that goes on in this odd brain of mine. It's always filled with you, but, of course, sometimes more than others. Right now, I am brimming with you, you so pervade my thoughts and my very inner mood that it's like you are in me. I have you, but holy God I don't!"

© Getty Images Elizabeth wrote a moving love letter to Richard, three years after he passed

In the letter, Elizabeth also reflected on how grateful she was for getting to experience Richard's love. She expressed: "Oh God. Richard, I loved you so and I will love you for the rest of my life, just let me say it to you and please hear my heart — I love you, I love you, I love you and I thank God for you."

The star was very spiritually connected to Richard, even after his passing. She lovingly planted jasmine flowers on her terrace and kept the door open at night so she could smell the aroma which reminded her of her lost love. Elizabeth shared: "I smelled Richard. It was like he was there."