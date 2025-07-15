John Goodman debuts incredible transformation following unexpected health battle

John Goodman debuted a dramatic transformation at the Los Angeles premiere of the newest Smurfs film, where he turned heads with his notably slimmed-down appearance.

He voices Papa Smurf in the new flick, alongside stars like Rihanna, James Corden, Kurt Russell, Octavia Spencer and Jimmy Kimmel.

The iconic actor looked suave in a navy suit with a white button-down shirt, a patterned tie and brown shoes. John's dapper appearance comes after losing 200 lbs on his health journey, and sustaining a major hip injury in March while filming with Tom Cruise.

A new era

© FilmMagic John looked incredible at the Smurfs premiere

The Big Lebowski star achieved his slim physique through portion control, regular exercise and cutting back on alcohol, and spent years working towards his goal weight. He revealed that he was "pushing 400" lbs at his heaviest weight, and began his health journey "to live life better", as he told David Letterman.

John added that his eating habits had become exhausting and difficult to maintain. "I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste," he told People. "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your [expletive] and figure out what you're going to eat next."

"I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You're shaving in the mirror and you don't want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous," he added.

Keeping it moving

© Getty Images The star shared that he was 400 lbs at his heaviest weight

The 73-year-old loves to workout with a boxing session, sharing with Rolling Stone that he was only a beginner. "Someday I'd like to get that far advanced. But it's usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It's great," he said.

"I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don't know if I wouldn't lose it," John added.

He also loves to walk his dogs as a work out, yet suffered a major hip injury in March that stole his mobility for months.

Moment of truth

© WireImage The Righteous Gemstones actor is a fan of boxing

John sustained the injury while on the set of his latest film, and shared the frightening moment when he began to fear "the worst".

"It was a real accident," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "We had been working on the scene for a week and a half. I wasn't quite getting it right, and through a process, I finally made a breakthrough."

"But after that, we were blocking it, and I was wearing stocking feet, like I had been for the last week and a half. I was passing Tom, and my legs just went on the floor, and I came up parallel to the ground and landed on my hip," he recalled.

© Getty Images John sustained a hip injury in March

"I tried to get back up, and when I couldn't do that, I started fearing the worst. I didn't know I had fractured it until we got X-rays."

John added that he was swiftly operated on, and went "nuts" due to his loss of mobility. He is back in action now, as evidenced by his suave appearance at the Smurfs premiere.