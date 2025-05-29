Pink's shocking revelation about Carey Hart romance dubbed 'best story ever' by fans

Pink is extremely honest about her relationship with her husband, Carey Hart, and isn't afraid to share the good times and the bad with her fans.

The 45-year-old first met the former motocross racer in 2001, and it wasn't long after that she knew he was 'the one'.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2012, Pink recalled a specific moment that cemented her feelings for Carey.

A clip of her interview was recently revived on TikTok, and Pink's "romantic" tale has been dubbed "the best story ever" despite its stomach-churning content.

"We were talking about relationships and things, and in terms of your lovely husband, there's a beautiful story, really, a perfectly romantic story, about when you kind of knew he was the man for you," Graham quipped to Pink.

Sensing Graham's playful tone, Pink joked that it was a "very romantic" story before shocking the audience with the details.

"I had had a little too much to drink, this was my life prior. I had to jump out of a limo before it stopped to not feel bad anymore in a patch of grass," the "So What?" singer explained.

© Getty Images Pink and Carey first met in 2001

"We had just recently gotten together, and I was like, 'I don't want to throw up in front of you. Go walk away'. He was trying to rub my back, and no one wants to be touched," she added.

However, it was the next part of her story that sparked a big reaction from the audience. "He's like, 'Would it make you feel better if I made myself throw up with you?' and I was like, 'Yeah.'

"So, he, about four feet in front of me, shoved his hand down his throat and threw up for me, and I was like, 'That's the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for me. I love you!'"

© Instagram Pink knew Carey was 'the one' after he threw up with her

Fans on TikTok were quick to react and loved Pink's honesty, with one commenting: "Oh my god, that's one of the best stories ever. I love that."

A second said: "Oh my god, the little things that truly matter." A third added: "Honestly, he's a real one for that." A fourth said: "Wait, that's actually so cute."

Relationship history

© Getty Images Carey and Pink have split twice during their 24-year relationship

Despite knowing Carery was the one for her, the couple split in 2003 for one year, but neither of them has revealed the reason for their separation.

They rekindled their romance in 2004, and Pink proposed the following year during the Pro 250 class finals in Mammoth, California. In a very public gesture, the singer held up a board that said: 'Will you marry me?' followed by another that read: 'Serious!' and Carey pulled over to reply: "Yes!"

They tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in front of 100 guests at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica in January 2006.

© Getty Images Pink and Carey are parents to two children

After two years of marriage, the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker confirmed she had separated from Carey, and during their 11-month split, they drew up divorce papers.

They confirmed their reconciliation in April 2009 and went on to have two children: daughter Willow in June 2011, and son Jameson in December 2016.