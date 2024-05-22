Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's five kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger has not only seen success as the former Governor of California and the star of films like The Terminator, he's also a beloved father.

Maria Shriver and Arnold are the parents to four children: Katherine, 34, Christina, 31, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. But in 2011, the actor announced he had fathered another child, Joseph Baena, 26, with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena. Not long after his announcement, Maria filed for divorce, ending their 25 year marriage.

© Steve Granitz Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Family during "The Longest Yard" Los Angeles Premiere

The scandal was "a very tough situation" for the Schwarzenegger family, the patriarch acknowledged. "It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"

He went on to confirm in the Howard Stern interview that his relationship with his kids was "fantastic, including my fifth child with Mildred."

Here are Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

© Michael Kovac Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Scwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Maria and Arnold welcomed their eldest child Katherine on December 13, 1989 in Los Angeles. Her middle name, Eunice, honors her maternal grandmother Eunice Kennedy, sister to President John F. Kennedy.

At the age of 21-years-old, she became a New York Times bestselling author when she published her first book, Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back.

When she was 23, she graduated from the University of Southern California and published another self-help book - I Just Graduated . . . Now What?. She has written two children's books.

As well as being an author, Katherine is married to Chris Pratt, who she met in 2018 after they met at church. They've since welcomed two daughters, Lyla and Eloise.

Christina Schwarzenegger

© Corey Nickols Christina Schwarzenegger produced Take Your Pills

The former couple welcomed their second daughter on July 23, 1991 in Los Angeles. Graduating from Georgetown University in 2013, she is a founding member of the Special Olympics Founder's Council.

"I love shining a light on those who feel outside the margins and bringing their experiences to light. The result is that we all feel validated and, ultimately, see that our differences are in fact, our superpowers," Christina said, according to the Special Olympics' website.

In 2018, Christina and her mother Maria co-executive produced a documentary, Take Your Pills, surrounding the 31-year-old's experiences with Adderall addiction.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

© Getty Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Red Carpet Premiere on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Arnold's first son, Patrick, was born on September 19, 1993, and followed in his father's footsteps as an actor and model. He has most recently featured in Netflix movie Moxie, and HBO Max's true crime series The Staircase.

The star dated Miley Cyrus until 2015, after which he started dating model Abby Champion, with whom he is engaged.

Christopher Schwarzenegger

© Getty Images The Schwarzenegger sons, Patrick and Christopher, with their dad Arnold

Born on September 27, 1997, Christopher is the youngest child of Maria and Arnold. He has largely remained out of the spotlight, but in 2020 he graduated from the University of Michigan.

The 26-year-old has certainly followed in his dad's footsteps in terms of how active he is, which Arnold wrote about on his 24th birthday: "Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" he wrote. "I love you and I'm proud of you every day!"

Joseph Baena

© Jeff Kravitz Joseph Baena has followed in his father's footsteps

Joseph was born on October 2, 1997 to Arnold and his housewife Mildred. While his mother kept his identity a secret for the first eight years of his life, it wasn't long before his resemblance to the actor became apparent.

Arnold said of the affair in 2023: "It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world. I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man."

These days, Joseph has taken after his father as a bodybuilder with the duo regularly hitting the gym together. Joseph is also an actor, with his first film - Bully High - coming out in 2021.