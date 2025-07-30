'Extremely selfish' Justin Bieber shares emotional message after revealing marriage struggles

Justin Bieber has become an open book of late and often shares his grievances on social media.

The 31-year-old has caused concern among fans over his erratic behavior, and his marriage to Hailey Bieber is under constant scrutiny, with regular speculation that their relationship is on the rocks.

'Selfish' behavior

Despite often putting on a united front, including a recent steamy photo of the pair kissing, Justin confirmed in his new album, Swag, that he and Hailey have struggled in their marriage.

In a recent post on X, Justin revealed that his "selfish" behavior is one reason there could be a strain on their wedded bliss.

Sharing photos of himself enjoying a stroll in nature, Justin penned: "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."

He added: "Let's have a good day, let's go outside Get in nature."

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Justin admitted he is 'extremely selfish'

Marriage struggles

Justin confirmed in a new song on his album that despite his relationship woes with Hailey, he isn't "walking away" from their marriage.

"Girl, we better stop before we say some [expletive] / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is," he sings in "Walking Away."

"Baby, I ain't walking away. You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, 'I'd change’ / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away."

© Instagram Justin confirmed on his album 'Swag' that he and Hailey have had marriage struggles

Justin and Hailey's marriage has been under a microscope in recent months, especially when she was photographed without her engagement ring after Justin's "diabolical" public apology.

He was slammed by many of his followers in May after he recalled telling Hailey she "would never be on the cover of Vogue" as he celebrated her doing just that for the June 2025 issue.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he wrote on Instagram alongside Hailey's Vogue cover and shots from the editorial.

© Getty Images Justin is not 'walking away' from his marriage to Hailey

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even," he added.

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He concluded: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

© Instagram Justin has since deleted his apology

However, his efforts backfired as many fans took issue with his seemingly backhanded compliment.

"'Sadly mistaken' is diabolical in this sentence.. bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something," one replied. A second said: "Some things are best kept to yourself. Like this caption."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have been putting on a united front

A third added: "Justin idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife." A fourth penned: "I know your intentions in posting this were good, but the caption was disrespectful and nasty."

Justin appeared to notice his mistake as he later deleted the caption and replaced it with a series of emojis, including a man shrugging and a face holding back tears.