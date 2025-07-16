Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barack Obama admits marriage to Michelle was 'touch and go' during tongue-in-cheek interview
barack and michelle obama on stage© AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama admits marriage to Michelle was 'touch and go' during tongue-in-cheek interview

Barack was the guest of honor on Michelle's podcast

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage has made so many headlines recently; the couple can't help but joke about it.

The former president, 63, was the guest of honor on Michelle's podcast this week, and the duo wasted no time poking fun at the speculation surrounding their relationship status.

'Touch and go' marriage

Michelle and her co-host and brother, Craig Robinson, teased their "very, very, very special" guest at the start of the show, with Craig announcing: "This is the episode that everyone's been waiting for with bated breath, because we have my brother-in-law, your husband, the former president of the United States."

Michelle added: "He made time in his busy schedule to come on. We are honored."

barack obama craig robinson and michelle obama sitting at a round table© YouTube
Barack and Michelle poked fun at rumors about their marriage

Barack hugged his wife after making his entrance, and Craig was quick to joke: "Wait, you guys like each other?" to which Michelle replied: "That's the rumor mill." 

Barack participated in the teasing tone and quipped: "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while," which caused Michelle to reply: "Now, don't you start."

Addressing his sister and brother-in-law, Craig said: "It's so nice to have you both in the same room."

Barack and Michelle Obama smiling for a photo in front of scenic view© Instagram
Barack and Michelle are still happily married

Michelle couldn't help but laugh at his comment before cheekily replying: "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

Last month, Michelle addressed speculation that she and Barack were heading for a divorce during an appearance on "Wild Card," the NPR podcast hosted by Rachel Martin.

"The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she humorously said, before adding: "It's like, 'OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives.' We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day."

Michelle and Barack similing together with heads close© Instagram
Michelle confirmed she and Barack are not divorcing

The whispers began after Michelle failed to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration with her husband. But she explained her reasons for avoiding big events of late. 

"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," she said. 

"Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that, now."

U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent's Park, on May 25, 2011 in London, England. The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle are in the UK for a two day State Visit at the invitation of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Last night they attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and today's events include talks at Downing Street and the President will address both houses of Parliament at Westminster Hall© Getty Images
Michelle and Barack met in 1989

Michelle gave further insight into their life today and confessed she's making the most of every second because time flies. 

"My husband thinks this is morbid, but at 61, you know, if I am lucky, if I am truly blessed, I have like 25 more summers," she said. 

"I want the next 10 years to go by slowly. Because guess what? I love life. I love my life."

Relationship history

Barack and Michelle Obama's wedding on October 3, 1992© Instagram
Barack and Michelle Obama's wedding on October 3, 1992

Michelle met her future husband in June 1989, when Barack joined the law firm Sidley Austin. 

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor, Baskin-Robbins.

Malia, Michele, Sasha and Barack Obama pose for a family photo on vacation, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple are parents to daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R)

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

They married in 1992 and have since welcomed two daughters, Malia Ann Obama, 27, and Natasha Obama,24, who goes by Sasha.

