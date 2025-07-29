Why Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'secret' wedding has been delayed

Zendaya and Tom Holland won't be exchanging wedding vows anytime soon, according to her stylist, Law Roach.

The couple, who have been engaged since December 2024, have been forced to put their nuptials on hold and haven't even started the wedding planning process yet.

Wedding plans

"The process hasn't even started yet," the 47-year-old told E! News, before explaining that Zendaya's busy schedule is the main reason behind the delay.

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Zendaya and Tom's busy schedules have delayed their wedding planning

According to her IMDb, Zendaya has Shrek 5 (2026) in production, Dune: Part Three (2026), The Odyssey (2026) in production, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), is in pre-production.

It appears there won't be many details about their big day shared, even when they do put plans in motion, as Law teased that "Zendaya will be a secret bride."

Speaking about her bond with her fiancé, Law gushed: "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."

© Getty Images Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed she will be 'a secret bride'

Wedding date

It's not the first time Law has shared an update about Zendaya and Tom's big day. In April, he suggested a wedding date was "far away."

"They're both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets," he told E! News, adding: "I'm resting up for 2026."

© Getty Images Tom proposed in December 2024

Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the 2024 holiday season, with the actor proposing with a $500,000 five-carat oval-shaped diamond ring set in 18k white and yellow gold by London-based designer Jessica McCormack.

In the immediate aftermath of the news breaking, the couple remained tight-lipped, but Tom's family did share insight on their happy news.

The star's dad, Dominic Holland, shared on his Patreon account that his son was more than prepared to propose to his girlfriend of four years.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Tom proposed with a ring estimated to be worth $500k

Dominic also shared the thoughtful decision Tom made to "gain permission" to propose to Zendaya.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," the post read.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear. I on the other hand was woefully ill-prepared, almost as though I wasn't taking it seriously."

© Getty Images Tom and Zendaya will likely marry in 2026

Before Christmas, Tom appeared on an episode of the British podcast, Dish from Waitrose, in which he revealed that he and Zendaya were heading Stateside for the holidays.

"I am going to be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret – to you guys. I'll know where we're going!" he explained.

Although he wasn't sharing his engagement story, it did subsequently confirm that the pair were in America when Tom popped the question.