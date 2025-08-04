Today's Dylan Dreyer's extra special friend whose been her rock post break-up

Dylan Dreyer is navigating her new normal post-separation from cameraman husband Brian Fichera, which happened earlier in 2025, and was announced publicly back in July.

The Today star has remained close friends with Brian - who has been there for key events, including her birthday on August 3, and a recent summer vacation with their extended family - but she's also been leaning on her friends for extra support.

The star is now co-parenting with Brian, meaning she's at times looking after her three young sons alone, but she has a strong network of friends around her.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer has been leaning on a close friend following her split from husband Brian Fichera

These include her former Today co-star Hoda Kotb, who even joined her for her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Hoda - who left the show in January - moved to the suburbs last year, and doesn't live too far away from Dylan, who has a weekend home by the water just outside the city.

The pair have been enjoying hosting plenty of playdates with their children. Hoda will likely have been a great source of inspiration for Dylan, as she has successfully maintained a close relationship with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, who she separated from in January 2022.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer has a great friend in Hoda Kotb

Hoda and Joel are often pictured together on special events, such as the holidays, and the NBC star has honored her ex on Father's Day too.

When the summer holidays began at the end of June, Dylan shared a sweet photo of herself and Hoda with their children enjoying some time together on the beach.

© Instagram Dylan with Hoda and their children on her birthday

She wrote: "Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!" Dylan also paid tribute to Hoda and opened up about her close bond with her children back in September, shortly after the star announced her plans to leave the NBC daytime show.

She posted a picture of Hoda carrying Dylan's middle son Oliver on the beach, as he was having a meltdown.

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian Fichera are the best of friends following their split

She penned: "Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too. She comforts, she loves, she cares… it's why we all love her."

She added: "Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she's the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can't wait to watch you soar!"

The mom-of-three also paid tribute to Hoda following her final episode on January 10. She wrote: "Hoda…thank you for being such a bright light in my life! You mean so much to me and my family. I wish you nothing but happiness and love in your new adventure. I’m so excited for you!"