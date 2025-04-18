Princess Kate's symbolic decision to ditch £390k engagement ring after life 'shift'

Princess Kate's £390,000 engagement ring has undeniably become one of the most iconic pieces of jewellery in her wardrobe.

When Prince William popped the question back in 2012 on a private holiday to Kenya, he gave her a family heirloom from his mother Princess Diana, but she's recently been spotted out and about without her royal ring.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate was seen without her engagement ring in a new video

In a brand new video posted to the couple's joint Instagram account, the Princess of Wales was promoting the Scouts, marking her fifth year as President, and we couldn't help but notice that she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

Ella Citron-Thompkins, a jewellery expert from Diamonds Factory, has revealed some of the reasons why Princess Kate chose to shun her ring in the video.

Princess Kate's meaningful decision to ditch the ring

According to Ella, the decision not to wear the ring in the video is "likely a thoughtful and symbolic" one, and there are quite a few reasons behind it, ranging from practical to personal.

She noted: "The video focuses on the importance of nature, mental well-being, and emotional grounding; her ring is a highly recognisable piece, so she may strategically want audiences to connect with the messaging rather than herself."

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate has been President of the Scouts for five years

As well as drawing the attention away from her presence to better spotlight the video's message, Ella also pointed out a much more personal reason behind the choice.

"Instead of her engagement ring, Kate Middleton opted to wear her eternity ring stack," she observed. "Following her recent treatment, it's clear that much has shifted in her life.

"Health challenges often bring a deeper appreciation for comfort and symbolism, especially in the pieces we choose to wear, so it's understandable and admirable as to why she may opt for a more 'low key' approach to casual appearances."

Princess Kate's beautiful eternity ring stack

Ella broke down the rings that typically appear in the Princess of Wales' stack: her slim Welsh gold wedding band, and a diamond eternity ring that is believed to have been a gift from her husband.

She commented on the rings themselves, adding: "The eternity ring features a fine band of pavé-set diamonds in white gold or platinum; understated and symbolic. In contrast to her bold sapphire engagement ring, which is rich in royal history, her eternity stack is subtle and modern, reflective of her new shift in priorities."

The rich royal history of Princess Kate's engagement ring

Prince William proposed to his then-fiancée Kate Middleton with the diamond and sapphire engagement ring passed down to him from his late mother, Princess Diana.

© Anwar Hussein The engagement ring belonged to Princess Kate's mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana

Diana had picked out the ring from Garrard before her marriage to the now-King Charles III in 1981, reportedly because it reminded her of her own mother's engagement ring, and because it matched her eyes.

When first purchased, it would have cost around £28,500, which means that, calculated for inflation, it would be worth £102,501 today. However, different reports suggest that it could now be valued at up to £390,000.

WATCH: Princess Kate has ditched her engagement ring after a life ‘shift’