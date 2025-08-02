Prince Harry set for 'chaotic' family reunion following happy announcement

Prince Harry could soon be heading back to the UK for a royal family reunion. His cousin Peter Phillips has just announced his engagement to NHS paediatrician Harriet Sperling.

Peter, 47, who is Princess Anne’s eldest child, proposed to Harriet after dating for just over a year. The couple confirmed their exciting news exclusively with HELLO!, releasing two beautiful photos to mark the occasion.

Engagement details revealed

© WireImage Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

A statement released by Gerard Franklin on behalf of the couple said: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

It continued: "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Harriet's royal introduction

© PA Images via Getty Images Harriet Sperling at Wimbledon with Peter Phillips

Harriet, who works as an NHS paediatrician and freelance writer, was first linked to Peter in early 2024. They reportedly met at a sporting event.

The pair made their public debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, holding hands as they supported Peter’s sister Zara Tindall. At the time, a friend of Peter’s said the royal had met someone "recently" and they were "spending time together."

In June 2024, Harriet was officially introduced to Peter’s uncle, King Charles, during Royal Ascot. Harriet was photographed sharing champagne with the monarch and Queen Camilla, clearly making a great first impression.

Royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed the couple many times, told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."

Family ties

© Getty Prince Harry and Peter Phillips during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Peter shares a close relationship with several senior royals, particularly his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey previously explained how important Peter is to William, 43.

Danielle said: "Peter has been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William, and the pair have held a close relationship since childhood."

Danielle continued: "Peter previously said of his cousins that there was 'quite a gang of us' and they 'caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos'."

In recent years, Peter has supported William at polo charity events. Last year, he was spotted sharing a laugh with Kate, 43, on the sidelines.

In a Sky News Australia interview, Peter described William and Kate as a "fantastic team together," highlighting their warm family bond.

Will Harry attend?

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit students from Dubbo College Senior Campus

Peter’s upcoming wedding has sparked speculation that Harry, now 40, could return from California for the family event. Harry moved to Montecito in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

If Harry attends Peter and Harriet’s wedding, it could be a significant reunion for the royal family. Harry and Meghan previously attended Peter’s sister Zara’s wedding in 2011.

HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash says: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins, and Harriet seems to have been warmly welcomed into the fold."

Emily added: "Seeing Harriet taking part in the royal procession at Royal Ascot this year convinced many royal watchers an engagement was on the cards."

Peter's previous marriage

© Getty Images Peter Phillips had been married previously

Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly. The former couple announced their separation in February 2020, and their divorce was finalised in June 2021.

Peter and Autumn share two daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13. The pair remain on good terms and co-parent their girls in Gloucestershire.

What's next for the couple?

© Shutterstock Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box on Centre Court

Royal watchers will no doubt be excited for updates about the wedding date and location. Harriet has already shown her impeccable style, favouring British labels such as Beulah London, ME+EM and Penelope Chilvers.

The royal family, including Prince Harry, will surely be preparing to celebrate this special event. With wedding bells in the air, the coming months could see a happy reunion for the Windsor family.

Congratulations to Peter and Harriet on their engagement.