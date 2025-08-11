3 'panic' inducing wedding makeup mistakes brides always make, according to a skincare expert

For anyone who chooses to get married, a wedding day is one of the most important days of their life.

As the big day arrives, the dresses are laid out, the guests are on their way, and make-up and hair stations are full steam ahead. Operation Bride is officially on.

But in the haze of business and a million things going on at once, some things can be overlooked in the skincare and make-up department.

© Getty A skincare expert shared tips on how to make sure your bridal skin and make-up is in top condition

According to skincare expert Ryan Porter from Fat Cow Skincare, who specialises in natural tallow-based skincare products, there are three mistakes that brides make time and time again.

"Most brides panic and make the same three mistakes on their wedding morning. The good news is that with a bit of planning and the right approach, you can avoid these pitfalls entirely."

Here are three of the most common skincare and beauty errors that brides make, and how to avoid them "ruining" your big day.

3 skincare mistakes that can 'ruin' your wedding make-up

1. Trying new products on the day

If you've hired a beauty and make-up artist who is worth their salt, then chances are they will know this and will avoid it by encouraging trial sessions. However, if you're doing your own make-up on the day, then make sure you don't use a product you've never used before.

"Your skin can react unpredictably to new ingredients, especially when you're already stressed," explains Ryan. "Wedding day adrenaline can significantly change your body chemistry, making you more likely to have reactions you wouldn't normally experience."

What's more, even if the product itself is not a threat to your skin, your stress level can contribute. An increase in cortisol, the stress hormone, will increase oil production and inflammation, creating a perfect storm for breakouts and redness.

How to avoid trouble: "Use products you've been using for at least two weeks. If you want to add something special, do a gentle face massage with your regular moisturiser instead," Ryan advises.

© Getty Images The key is in the prep, but Ryan warns not to put products on your face that you've never used before

2. Not adjusting for climate or venue conditions

It might not immediately cross your mind, but the climate of a new venue can and often does have an impact on your skin and, therefore, your make-up.

For example, air conditioning, heating systems, humidity levels and outdoor temperatures we're not used to can make your skin react in a totally new way.

"I've seen brides who look perfect at home but start melting the moment they step into their venue," Ryan adds. "Churches tend to be cold and dry, while marquees can be humid and warm. Your skin needs different support for different environments."

© Getty Images Make sure you're familiar with your climate for your wedding day - your skin will thank you

He continued: "The biggest game-changer is temperature control for your skin. If you're getting ready somewhere warm, keep a damp flannel in the fridge and gently press it on your face for 30 seconds.

"This calms any inflammation and tightens pores naturally. For outdoor ceremonies, apply your moisturiser in thin layers rather than one thick application, as it gives better coverage and won't slide off."

How to avoid trouble: Ryan notes that if you visit your venue regularly beforehand, you'll have an idea of what you're working with.

"For dry venues, apply an extra layer of moisturiser, focusing on areas that get tight. For humid conditions, use a lightweight product and consider a mattifying primer in your T-zone."

© Getty Images Using your regular go-to moisturiser on the day is a foolproof way of making sure your skin in hydrated

3. Forgetting to de-slick the hairline and neck area

Ryan notes that the hairline and neckline are the most overlooked places. It's important to remember that they will become glaringly obvious when looking back on those close-up shots from the photographer.

"Brides spend ages perfecting their face but completely ignore their hairline," the expert notes. "These areas produce more oil than you think, especially under the stress of wedding day preparations."

The neck and hairline are prone to shine due to the sweat glands. What's more, hair products, perfume and nerves only exacerbate the issue.

© Getty Don't forget the hair and neckline

How to avoid: Cleanse these forgotten zones with a damp cloth and apply your regular moisturiser. "Don't forget the area behind your ears and along your jawline. These spots will thank you when you see your photos."

Ryan adds: "The hours leading up to your ceremony are when smart preparation pays off. What works is keeping things incredibly simple and focusing on hydration rather than transformation."