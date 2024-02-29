Brides should avoid this viral TikTok makeup trend on their wedding day in 2024

Apart from wanting it to be the happiest day of their life, a wedding day is when a bride wants to feel her best. Her most confident, her most put together and the most her she has ever looked.

With that weight of expectation comes the pressure to nail the look, whether you are a bride opting to do your own makeup or if you are employing a professional.

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london Huda is an experienced bridal makeup artist

You can't get away from the global impact of viral TikTok trends like glass skin (that super hydrated look where light can't help but bounce off the face) or super wild soap-slicked eyebrows. But just because they went viral does not mean they should be your go-to trends to follow on your wedding day, or at least that's the opinion of celebrity makeup artist Huda Okuonghae.

© Getty Huda reveals which TikTok trends have got to go

Huda has painted the faces of countless brides, not to mention the likes of Rochelle Humes, Alesha Dixon, and Abbey Clancy. Now with Vitabiotics, she shares her tips for perfecting the bridal makeup look, and which tempting trends 2024 brides should be leaving in 2023.

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london Brides want to look lit from within

Soap brows and falsies are out

Soap brows took the internet by storm. The Covid-19 pandemic hit and suddenly everyone was caking their eyebrows in soap in pursuit of a Cara Delevigne-esque look. But now Huda says it's time to leave the soap in the bathroom and step away from false lashes whilst you're at it.

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london Three quarter lashes are more popular

"Brides are asking for soap brows less and less - people don’t want the spikey look in their photos anymore," Huda reveals. "They still want fluffy brows to a certain extent, but not as dramatic. Also, fake eyelashes are definitely something that people don't want as much anymore. If they do want fake eyelashes, it's normally individuals going for a more natural look."

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london Natural brows are now more popular than soap brows

Why Fashion Week’s glass skin is a no-no

Glass skin was all over the runway this London Fashion Week. But on the runway, it must stay as Huda recommends avoiding this technique as you prepare to walk down the aisle.

© Getty Beware of going too glowy

The makeup artist explains: "As make-up artists, we have to find a way to make looks such as glass skin more durable and something that can last throughout the day because dewy makeup tends to be something that comes off quite easily. So it's trying to incorporate the glass skin effect with bridal techniques to give that effect, which is something that we are doing at the moment."

© Getty Glass skin isn't a practical choice for your wedding

So what trends are set to stay?

Espresso makeup looks are on the rise

Gone are the days of the less-is-more bridal makeup. Or at least, that's the case put forward by Huda who is a firm fan of the espresso makeup. As the name would suggest, espresso eye makeup features warm shades of brown that get darker and more chocolatey towards the lashline for a sultry look. Picture Meghan Markle on her wedding day.

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london A matte base will lat longer

"At the moment, there's a big trend for the Mob Wife look - this means a little bit more brown, sexy, smokier eyes," Huda tells us. "As bridal makeup is softer, it's kind of a twist on making it natural, rather than too dark and bold."

© Instagram @huda.makeup.london Well-executed bridal makeup enhances natural beauty

Clean girl aesthetic is here to stay

The lover of full glam in many of us will wince upon hearing that clean girl makeup (a natural look, that is) is here to stay. But it doesn't get more timeless as a bridal look than this levelled-up version of vanilla makeup, even if it is deemed trendy. Huda tells us: "In 2023, a lot of brides wanted the really clean girl aesthetic, which has been the trend - it’s basically very stripped back, not many colours, and very nude eyes.

© Getty Brides can't move away from the clean girl look

"They have opted for more natural makeup, which is something that has changed over the years. It used to be very much about contouring and really defined eyes, but now I think people want individual lashes, more natural eyes, and a natural base," she adds.

© Getty Ultra glam makeup is on the decline

The 90s trend is making a comeback

It won't come as a shock to hear that the gorgeous smoky nineties aesthetic with the dark rouged lip is back. Just think of every female cast member of Friends combined with the glamorous posse of 90s supermodels and you have the best of the decade. But be aware of grabbing your tweezers too excitedly, there is a limit.

© Getty Cindy Crawford epitomised 90s glam

"The noughties are really known for their very cool tones, their matte eyes, and the skinnier brows," Huda tells us. "I'm not sure how skinny they will go, but the brows are definitely making the shift again. The tones are going a bit cooler, and we’re seeing less bronze, like back in the 90s and noughties."

© Getty Courteney Cox's makeup was typically 90s with a deep red lip

How brides can achieve a divine makeup look on a budget

The most important question is how can we recreate these viral trends (the ones that haven't been given the boot by Huda, that is) without the price tag of buying every item that comes through the revolving door of viral products?

© Getty Use Huda's tips if doing your own makeup

Huda has three top tips:

Stick to cream products - cream products are a great way to achieve a natural, easier-to-blend look. Practice makes perfect - use your free time to trial different looks and work out what's best for you and your face. Book a tutorial with a makeup artist - having a lesson with a makeup artist is a good way to up your skillset before the big day.

