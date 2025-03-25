Meghan Markle's 'speculation' over best kept wedding secret of 6 years finally put to bed 

The Duchess of Sussex went viral after opting for a barely-there 'no-makeup' makeup look on her wedding day with Prince Harry in 2018.

Unlike other royal brides, who created flawless complexions with foundation and a multitude of other clever beauty products, former Suits actress Meghan turned to makeup artist Daniel Martin for her surprisingly pared-back look.

© Getty Images Daniel Martin created the Duchess of Sussex's wedding makeup

In the days, weeks and months afterwards, royal fans tried to replicate her glowing, freckle-baring look, gleaming the occasional piece of information from online speculation - but not all of it was accurate. Six years on, he has finally revealed the best-kept secret behind the royal wedding look during an appearance on Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn's podcast Breaking Beauty.

"I know you used RMS on Meghan on her wedding day. Oh, you didn't? I'm going to scratch that. That was what was in the news, everyone!" said the podcast host, referring to the brand's UnCoverup and Living Luminizer.

Former makeup artist Lydia Sellers previously told PEOPLE Meghan loved "dewy-looking skin" and favoured products such as RMS eyeliners and blushers and Tatcha dewy skin mist.

© Getty The makeup artist admitted "speculation" around the royal's bridal beauty look has been incorrect for six years during an appearance on the Breaking Beauty podcast

"There was so much speculation about that," the MUA said in response to the RMS rumours. When asked to shed light on how he really created the look, he added: "Oh yeah, it's been six years now. It was basically a lot of Tatcha, and I mean, I was with Dior then, so a lot of the backstage had just launched. So her whole face was pretty much Dior backstage.

"This is the first time I've ever said this," he confessed, laughing.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Daniel Martin used Tatcha moisturiser and Dior lip products on Meghan

Costing £67, the Tatcha moisturiser is described as: "A rich, moisturising cream with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow." So that explains why Meghan was so radiant!

On the subject of her lips, Daniel added: "It was the [Dior] Lip Glow and a pencil. It was a Mac lip liner because I'm a die-hard Mac lip liner devotee." The Dior tinted lip balm costs £33 and helped keep her makeup look natural.

Royal wedding

Daniel and Meghan created a close friendship after meeting on the legal drama Suits. Their bond hit the headlines after he helped the royal bride prepare for her wedding, and he previously opened up about the "chill" morning with Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland at the five-star hotel Cliveden House.

Daniel said on Good Morning America that they had cereal and fresh fruit, and Meghan reportedly showed no pre-wedding nerves. "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning," he revealed.

They had no preparation before the big day, with Meghan doing her makeup trial virtually. "She [texted and] was like, 'Hey – what are you doing May 19th? And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, whatever you need,'" said Daniel, whose clientele includes Elisabeth Moss, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Biel.

He elaborated during an interview with Glamour that Meghan is "not fussy" when it comes to makeup.

Daniel Martin appeared on Meghan's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan

"On your wedding day, you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018. I focused on bringing out her best self and elevating it to a level, that you're not necessarily able to achieve yourself."

They have continued their close relationship, with Daniel even appearing on one of Meghan's episodes of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.