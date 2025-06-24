How to make your bridal bouquet at home using this flower delivery service

Flowers have been a wedding staple since the days of ancient Rome, when brides carried bouquets for good luck.

Fast forward to today, and blooms are still a very prominent feature in nuptial culture - such is their popularity that you can make your own, at home, with flower delivery service Bloom & Wild.

The Luz £44 at Bloom & Wild What's in the bouquet? Roses

Snapdragons

Alstroemeria

Chasmanthium grass

With strong associations to love and happiness, flowers serve as emblems for a prosperous marriage. For example, Princess Kate’s bouquet when she wed Prince William in April 2011 was rich in symbolism.

Designed by award-winning florist Shane Connolly MBE, it featured lilies for the return of happiness, hyacinths for steady love, ivy for fidelity and friendship, and myrtle, which is the emblem of matrimony.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla also had a sprig of myrtle in their arrangements, as is royal tradition thanks to its association with marriage.

Luckily for last-minute or lowkey brides, it’s never been easier to get your hands on a beautiful and symbolic bouquet at the last minute.

The Noemi £39 at Bloom & Wild What's in the bouquet? Roses

Alstroemeria

Stocks



You can order a plethora of blooms straight to your house, and even in a letterbox so you don’t have to be at home to accept the delivery, with Bloom & Wild.

The London-based flower delivery service, which was founded by entrepreneur Aron Gelbard in 2013, offers flowers of every colour in a wide range of botanicals.

For a classic, timeless arrangement, there's roses, peonies, lilies and tulips. But for the brides seeking something distinctive, sunflowers, anemones, hydrangeas, delphiniums and achillea can be delivered to their door step in time for the big day.

How to create your own bridal bouquet

Prep the stems: When your flowers arrive, remove all leaves off the stems. Then, trim the stems at a 45 degree angle and keep in a bucket of fresh water whilst you assemble the arrangement

Create the base: Organise the framework of your bouquet by assembling the straightest stems first. This creates a scaffolding that will hold up the less linear flowers

Build the bouquet: Add in the larger-headed focal flowers, which should fill the gaps of the base you just created. Ensure you keep turning the arrangement to see how it looks from all angles

Finalise the design: Add the daintier flowers and smaller stems around the bouquet to create a balanced and beautiful design. Once you're happy with the arrangement, snip the stems to a manageable length and secure with some twine

Finishing touches: Wrap a ribbon around the twine to further secure the bouquet while adding to its charm

The Romy £34 at Bloom & Wild What's in the bouquet? Lisianthus

Alstroemeria

Roses

Ornithagalum

Bloom & Wild advises brides-to-be to order their bouquet flowers two to three days ahead of the ceremony, as this will give them enough time to bloom.

