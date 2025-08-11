Lioness Ella Toone debuts £7k 'fuss-free' engagement ring from famous footballer

It's been an incredible month for Lioness Ella Toone. Not only has the footballer, 25, played a part in England's victory at the Euros in Switzerland, but on Sunday, she announced that she is engaged.

Taking to Instagram, the Tyldesley native shared a slew of photos from her cliffside engagement with Stalybridge Celtic footballer Joe Bunney, captioned: "Forever…04/08/25."

The footballer got down on one knee in front of his adorable son Arlo, and asked Ella to be his wife, presenting her with a gorgeous diamond ring.

It's a ring that Maxwell Stone, diamond specialist at UK jeweller Steven Stone, estimates to be worth £7,500.

"Ella's engagement ring showcases a stunning one-carat round brilliant diamond in a timeless solitaire setting," the jewellery expert explains.

© Instagram Ella and Joe are engaged!

"A round cut diamond symbolises eternal love and unity, with its endless circle representing an unbreakable bond and its brilliant sparkle reflecting the joy and optimism of a lifelong partnership."

A ring for a superstar footballer

Ella's ring also fits in perfectly with someone who spends a lot of time in the gym and on the football pitch.

© Instagram Ella Toone and her boyfriend Joe Bunney are both footballers

"The stone is held securely in place by a classic four-claw design, offering both elegance and durability - perfect for someone with an active lifestyle," Steven says.

© Getty Images Ella needs a ring that won't break or cause an injury in training

"It's clean, fuss-free style ensures the diamond remains the star of the show, while the secure setting means it can be worn with confidence every day."

Everlasting love

Meanwhile, Emma Snowdon, creative director at Berganza, tells HELLO!: "A solitaire diamond is the 'little black dress' of engagement rings, elegant, understated, but endlessly chic. It has always been a straightforward, powerful symbol: one gem, one promise. Its pared-back style suggests a couple who value honesty, clarity, and permanence over whatever happens to be in fashion. With nothing to distract from the stone itself, the attention stays exactly where it belongs."

© Instagram Joe and Ella have been together for over two years

"Joe Bunney’s choice of this style feels deliberate: confident in their future, and drawn to a look that will never date."

What has Ella said about her wedding?

Though the news of Ella's engagement is fresh and no doubt the couple will be taking in this exciting new phase, she has previously mused on the topic of her wedding.

© The FA via Getty Images Ella Toone and Alessia Russo are team mates and best friends

Speaking on The Tooney & Russo Show, Ella's BBC podcast with Lioness teammate Alessia Russo hosted by Vick Hope, opened up about hypothetical hen party plans and how they would be each other's maid-of-honour.

© Getty Ella has revealed that Alessia will play a special part in her day

"If I got married, I'd have loads of bridesmaids and I was thinking about who would be my maid of honour, one of them has to plan the hen do and it would probably be you," Ella said in June, addressing best friend Alessia.

"I know where I'd take you for your hen do," Alessia replied, adding: "Benidorm", which received a heap of praise from bride-to-be Ella.

© Instagram Ella joked that a hen do in Benidorm is right up her street

"Benidorm, oh yes! I would like that."