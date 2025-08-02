Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harriet Sperling's 'unwavering love' after whirlwind 1-year love story
Subscribe
Harriet Sperling's 'unwavering love' after whirlwind 1-year love story
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 21: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips attend day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Harriet Sperling's 'unwavering love' after whirlwind 1-year love story

Peter Phillips' and his fiancée announced their engagement on Friday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Harriet Sperling has very quickly captured the hearts of the nation. Since first appearing publicly with Peter Phillips last year, royal watchers have had their eyes on the NHS nurse, who made her official royal debut at Ascot in June.

When the news of the couple's engagement landed yesterday, some were surprised, some were not, but all were overjoyed. 

One thing that especially caught my attention was Harriet's beautiful engagement ring, with its eye-catching centrepiece diamond. HELLO! spoke to Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, about the ring, and why it's so special.

Harriet Sperling's beautiful engagement ring

"Harriet Sperling's engagement ring is a masterclass in classic elegance," he says. "The solitaire diamond is truly magnificent, a perfect centrepiece that demands attention in the best possible way.

Describing the gem further, he adds: "The diamond's cut – which looks to be a stunning oval or cushion – catches the light beautifully, promising a sparkle that never fades. It's set on a delicate band that lets the stone do all the talking."

Harriet Sperling at Wimbledon with Peter Phillips wearing a blue chambray outfit from Wiggy Kit and an Aspinal of London handbag© PA Images via Getty Images
Harriet and Peter have been dating publicly for a year

He calls it a "top tier" ring with a "truly high-quality stone and a perfectly executed, timeless design". 

"The symbolism here is pure and powerful – a single, brilliant diamond representing a singular and unwavering love," Nilesh concludes. It's a statement piece that speaks volumes without saying a word."

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' engagement

On Friday, a statement was issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin that read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of the engagement. Their majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Harriet Sperling wearing cream outfit and boater hat at Royal Ascot© UK Press via Getty Images
Harriet made her royal debut at Ascot this year

The couple exclusively shared two photographs on Friday which showed off Harriet's magnificent ring. She looked beautiful in a frilly white top and skirt, while her husband donned a plaid top for the picture.

Emily Nash, HELLO!'s royal editor, said: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins and Harriet seems ot have been warmly welcomed into the fold."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's love story

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More