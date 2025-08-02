Harriet Sperling's 'unwavering love' after whirlwind 1-year love story

Harriet Sperling has very quickly captured the hearts of the nation. Since first appearing publicly with Peter Phillips last year, royal watchers have had their eyes on the NHS nurse, who made her official royal debut at Ascot in June.

When the news of the couple's engagement landed yesterday, some were surprised, some were not, but all were overjoyed.

One thing that especially caught my attention was Harriet's beautiful engagement ring, with its eye-catching centrepiece diamond. HELLO! spoke to Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, about the ring, and why it's so special.

Harriet Sperling's beautiful engagement ring

"Harriet Sperling's engagement ring is a masterclass in classic elegance," he says. "The solitaire diamond is truly magnificent, a perfect centrepiece that demands attention in the best possible way.

Describing the gem further, he adds: "The diamond's cut – which looks to be a stunning oval or cushion – catches the light beautifully, promising a sparkle that never fades. It's set on a delicate band that lets the stone do all the talking."

© PA Images via Getty Images Harriet and Peter have been dating publicly for a year

He calls it a "top tier" ring with a "truly high-quality stone and a perfectly executed, timeless design".

"The symbolism here is pure and powerful – a single, brilliant diamond representing a singular and unwavering love," Nilesh concludes. It's a statement piece that speaks volumes without saying a word."

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's relationship timeline © WireImage 2024 - May Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling make their first public appearance together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. They walk hand‑in‑hand, laughing during the cross‑country phase of the three-day event, and Harriet speaks to Queen Camilla! June Their second outing takes place at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, and a fellow attendee told HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit.'' September They attend the launch of Tom Parker Bowles: Cooking & The Crown, where they are photographed talking with Queen Camilla sharing a joyous moment. 2025 - April Harriet accompanies Peter for one day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank. This marks Harriet's further integration into the extended family circle. June Harriet makes her first official appearance with the royal family in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot, day one. She rides alongside Peter and afterwards is seen speaking to many members of the family including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. July The lovebirds attend day ten of Wimbledon seated in the Royal Box. In July, they also appear at the Royal Charity Polo Match supporting Prince William. August They announced their engagement on Friday 1st August and a statement issued for the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.'' No official date has been set for the wedding.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' engagement

On Friday, a statement was issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin that read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of the engagement. Their majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

© UK Press via Getty Images Harriet made her royal debut at Ascot this year

The couple exclusively shared two photographs on Friday which showed off Harriet's magnificent ring. She looked beautiful in a frilly white top and skirt, while her husband donned a plaid top for the picture.

Emily Nash, HELLO!'s royal editor, said: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins and Harriet seems ot have been warmly welcomed into the fold."