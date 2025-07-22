Meet the Lionesses' private partners: Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more

Ella Toone is thought to have met her boyfriend and Stalybridge Celtic footballer Joe Bunney through mutual friends.

While they both support each other at matches, Ella told The Times that she is often approached by fans while she's cheering on Joe. "Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they'll say, 'Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’"

She added that she always turns to him for advice when it comes to her performance. "I always speak to my dad and then Joe. 'How can I be better? What did I not do well?’ I know they will always be honest with me," she explained. "When Dad or Joe say I have played well, I know I have."