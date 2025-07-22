Meet the Lionesses' private partners: Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more

We have been cheering on the Lionesses as they seek to retain their European title, but the loudest roars will no doubt be coming from the squad's partners.
While Lucy Bronze might prefer to keep her romance behind closed doors, stars such as Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood have been more vocal about their love lives.
From childhood sweethearts to romances with teammates, take a look at who Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more stars are dating…
Ella Toone
Ella Toone is thought to have met her boyfriend and Stalybridge Celtic footballer Joe Bunney through mutual friends.
While they both support each other at matches, Ella told The Times that she is often approached by fans while she's cheering on Joe. "Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they'll say, 'Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’"
She added that she always turns to him for advice when it comes to her performance. "I always speak to my dad and then Joe. 'How can I be better? What did I not do well?’ I know they will always be honest with me," she explained. "When Dad or Joe say I have played well, I know I have."
Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze is much more open about her family than her love life. Although she hasn't confirmed who she's dating, she's been linked to Spanish player Ona Batlle. The pair have shared holiday photos and Ona was seen comforting Lucy after Spain beat England in the World Cup finals.
Alex Greenwood
Alex Greenwood met her childhood sweetheart Jack O'Connell at their sixth-form college, Savio Salesian in Merseyside.
The Lioness and the Sheffield United footballer bonded over their mutual love of the sport, with Alex even admitting it is often the topic of conversation at home!
"I'm obsessed with football. Often, at home, all Jack and I talk about is football, we watch it and analyse it all the time. People ask what I do to get away from the game but I don't want to escape it," she told The Guardian.
Georgia Stanway
Georgia Stanway began dating Olly Ashall-Boll in 2018 after the Toulouse Olympique full-back reportedly sparked up a conversation on Instagram. However, the couple wasn't meant to be and they went their separate ways, going through a quiet breakup.
The star has since confirmed her relationship with German Olympic surfer Camilla Kemp. Confirming their relationship, Camilla shared several photos of the pair and quipped: "Rookie on tour," alongside a flaming heart emoji.
Chloe Kelly
When she's not touring the world, Chloe Kelly lives in Manchester with her husband, Scott Moore.
They shared photos of them relaxing at home with their pet dog Otis during the coronavirus lockdown. In December 2023, Scott proposed to Chloe during a trip to Finland. Posing under the green skies of the Northern Lights, Chloe shared a snap of her diamond ring, writing: "The easiest YES. Here's to forever with you."
Chloe and Scott exchanged vows at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire, with close friends and family in attendance. The bride wore a sleek, figure-hugging gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers. Scott looked smart in a dark suit and dickie bow.