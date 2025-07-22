Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the Lionesses' private partners: Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more
Split image of Chloe Kelly and Georgia Stanway with their respective partners© Instagram

Inside the love lives of Chloe Kelly, Lucy Bronze and more

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
51 minutes ago
We have been cheering on the Lionesses as they seek to retain their European title, but the loudest roars will no doubt be coming from the squad's partners.

While Lucy Bronze might prefer to keep her romance behind closed doors, stars such as Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood have been more vocal about their love lives.

From childhood sweethearts to romances with teammates, take a look at who Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and more stars are dating…

Ella Toone with boyfriend Joe Bunney© Instagram

Ella Toone

Ella Toone is thought to have met her boyfriend and Stalybridge Celtic footballer Joe Bunney through mutual friends. 

While they both support each other at matches, Ella told The Times that she is often approached by fans while she's cheering on Joe. "Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they'll say, 'Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’"

She added that she always turns to him for advice when it comes to her performance. "I always speak to my dad and then Joe. 'How can I be better? What did I not do well?’ I know they will always be honest with me," she explained. "When Dad or Joe say I have played well, I know I have."

Ona Batlle with her arms around Lucy Bronze© Getty Images,

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is much more open about her family than her love life. Although she hasn't confirmed who she's dating, she's been linked to Spanish player Ona Batlle. The pair have shared holiday photos and Ona was seen comforting Lucy after Spain beat England in the World Cup finals.


Alex Greenwood with her boyfriend© Instagram

Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood met her childhood sweetheart Jack O'Connell at their sixth-form college, Savio Salesian in Merseyside.

The Lioness and the Sheffield United footballer bonded over their mutual love of the sport, with Alex even admitting it is often the topic of conversation at home! 

"I'm obsessed with football. Often, at home, all Jack and I talk about is football, we watch it and analyse it all the time. People ask what I do to get away from the game but I don't want to escape it," she told The Guardian.


Georgia Stanway embracing girlfriend Camilla Kemp© Instagram

Georgia Stanway

Georgia Stanway began dating Olly Ashall-Boll in 2018 after the Toulouse Olympique full-back reportedly sparked up a conversation on Instagram. However, the couple wasn't meant to be and they went their separate ways, going through a quiet breakup.

The star has since confirmed her relationship with German Olympic surfer Camilla Kemp. Confirming their relationship, Camilla shared several photos of the pair and quipped: "Rookie on tour," alongside a flaming heart emoji.

Chloe Kelly and her fiance in front of the Northern Lights© Instagram

Chloe Kelly

When she's not touring the world, Chloe Kelly lives in Manchester with her husband, Scott Moore. 

They shared photos of them relaxing at home with their pet dog Otis during the coronavirus lockdown. In December 2023, Scott proposed to Chloe during a trip to Finland. Posing under the green skies of the Northern Lights, Chloe shared a snap of her diamond ring, writing: "The easiest YES. Here's to forever with you."

Chloe and Scott exchanged vows at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire, with close friends and family in attendance. The bride wore a sleek, figure-hugging gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers. Scott looked smart in a dark suit and dickie bow.

WATCH: All you need to know about the male England team's wives and girlfriends

