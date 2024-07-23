Ollie Watkins' fianceé Ellie Alderson rocks slinky bridal look with new £96k ring

Congratulations are in order for football star Ollie Watkins and his partner Ellie Alderson!

The couple, who have been together since 2018, announced their engagement on Monday with a series of ethereal proposal photos taken during their getaway to Lake Como in Italy.

Amongst the images, which were shared to Instagram, Ollie, 28, uploaded a snapshot of himself popping the all-important question on a charming balcony decorated with a sea of frothy white flowers.

Elsewhere, he shared a picture of the pair leaning in for a kiss, whilst a third image perfectly captured their romantic dinner setting complete with roses galore and towering glass candle holders.

© Instagram The pair travelled to Lake Como in Italy

"Future wifey!! It was only right 21.07.24," Ollie wrote in his caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. "Wooo so happy for you both! Congratulations!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations to you both! What a magnificent place for a proposal!" and a third chimed in: "The best news to wake up to! Congratulations!"

Whilst Ollie looked dapper in his butterscotch ensemble, his fiancee Ellie, also 28, stole the limelight in her slinky white two-piece featuring a cropped top with thick straps, and a figure-skimming maxi skirt.

She wore her chocolate tresses in a half-up, half-down 'do and highlighted her features with a sweep of matte brown eyeshadow and soft contouring.

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2018

Ellie, who has a diploma in interior design, completed her bridal look with a pair of white leather sandals, a gleaming gold watch, and an assortment of accessories from Van Cleef & Arpels.

But it was the mother-of-two's giant sparkler that was the real star of the show. Ellie could be seen rocking a large oval diamond ring thought to be worth an eye-watering £96,000.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, revealed: "Ellie's enormous oval cut diamond looks to be 5 carats, and I estimate the value to be $125,000 (£96,000) the cost of many luxury sports cars.

"The thin band and elongated shape of the diamond bring incredible elegance and sophistication to the design. I imagine the diamond was handpicked and the setting carefully crafted. Ellie's gorgeous ring symbolises this couple's shared history and their strong future together."



Ollie and Ellie's love story

The lovebirds crossed paths in 2018, and they've been going from strength to strength ever since. Ellie is a regular on the sidelines, and is her beau's biggest supporter!

© Instagram/Ollie Watkins The couple share two children together

Most recently, she could be seen bursting with pride as Ollie joined the England squad at the UEFA Euro tournament.

Together, they are proud parents to two children: a daughter called Amara and a son called Marley. Ellie announced her second pregnancy in November last year, before later sharing news of his arrival on Instagram with the sweetest black-and-white photo which she captioned: "Our sweet boy, Marley Watkins."