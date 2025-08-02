Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer's 'timeless' £50k engagement ring

It's been a major week for royal engagements! Lady Eliza Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana has revealed the news about her and her now-fiancé Channing Millerd.

The couple, who have been together for nine years, shared the news via a beautiful Instagram post, with the simple caption: "Forever and Ever".

As an eagle-eyed royal watcher, I couldn't help but notice the magnificent new engagement ring Lady Eliza was showing off in the first picture.

With a uniquely shaped diamond surrounded by a glimmering halo, it's hard not to notice. But what makes it such a showstopper?

Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, spoke to HELLO! about the ring and its composition, breaking down what makes the piece so special.

Lady Eliza and Channing announced their engagement this week

He explained: "Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring is an absolutely stunning and classic choice. The pear-shaped diamond is a magnificent centrepiece, and it's surrounded by a delicate pavé halo.

"This halo not only enhances the brilliance of the central stone, making it appear larger, but it also adds a beautiful vintage touch to the design. The thin pavé band complements the halo perfectly, creating a sense of balance and elegance."

How much is Lady Eliza's ring worth?

When it came to the valuation, Nilesh gave an estimate of somewhere between the region of £20,000 and £50,000, based on the visible size of the diamond, the size of the ring and its surrounding setting.

© Dave Benett Lady Eliza and Channing have been dating for nine years

He further added that: "This price range is broad because the final valuation is heavily dependent on the diamond's specific '4 Cs' – carat weight, cut, colour and clarity."

The jewellery expert concluded that, overall, the impression of the ring is "one of exceptional quality and timeless style" – and we expect no less from one of the Spencer sisters.

Lady Eliza and Channing's love story

© Instagram Lady Eliza and Channing met through her brother-in-law Greg

"We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship," Eliza told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we're always there for one another.

"I absolutely believe he's The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter and shared values."

