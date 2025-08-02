Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer's 'timeless' £50k engagement ring
Subscribe
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer's 'timeless' £50k engagement ring
Lady Eliza Spencer attends day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc

Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer's 'timeless' £50k engagement ring

The daughter of Charles Spencer announced her engagement this week

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's been a major week for royal engagements! Lady Eliza Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana has revealed the news about her and her now-fiancé Channing Millerd.

The couple, who have been together for nine years, shared the news via a beautiful Instagram post, with the simple caption: "Forever and Ever". 

As an eagle-eyed royal watcher, I couldn't help but notice the magnificent new engagement ring Lady Eliza was showing off in the first picture. 

View post on Instagram
 

With a uniquely shaped diamond surrounded by a glimmering halo, it's hard not to notice. But what makes it such a showstopper?

Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, spoke to HELLO! about the ring and its composition, breaking down what makes the piece so special. 

Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer
Lady Eliza and Channing announced their engagement this week

He explained: "Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring is an absolutely stunning and classic choice. The pear-shaped diamond is a magnificent centrepiece, and it's surrounded by a delicate pavé halo.

"This halo not only enhances the brilliance of the central stone, making it appear larger, but it also adds a beautiful vintage touch to the design. The thin pavé band complements the halo perfectly, creating a sense of balance and elegance."

How much is Lady Eliza's ring worth?

When it came to the valuation, Nilesh gave an estimate of somewhere between the region of £20,000 and £50,000, based on the visible size of the diamond, the size of the ring and its surrounding setting.

Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer sitting on a blue velvet sofa© Dave Benett
Lady Eliza and Channing have been dating for nine years

He further added that: "This price range is broad because the final valuation is heavily dependent on the diamond's specific '4 Cs' – carat weight, cut, colour and clarity."

The jewellery expert concluded that, overall, the impression of the ring is "one of exceptional quality and timeless style" – and we expect no less from one of the Spencer sisters.

Lady Eliza and Channing's love story

The pair have now been together for nine years, but first met at a dinner party in South Africa through Greg Mallet, her now-brother-in-law and the husband of her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer.

Lady Eliza Spencer stole a kiss with her beau, Channing© Instagram
Lady Eliza and Channing met through her brother-in-law Greg

"We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship," Eliza told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we're always there for one another.

"I absolutely believe he's The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter and shared values."

See more from our exclusive interview with the Spencer twins below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Spencer Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Love, Life & More

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More