Diane von Furstenberg's granddaughter Talita's 'distinctive' £300k engagement ring

Congratulations are in order for Talita von Furstenberg, the granddaughter of the iconic Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and her fiancé Rocco Brignone de Brabant, who announced their engagement on Friday!

After more than six years of dating, travelling and sharing loved-up photos to their social media, the socialite and her banker boyfriend finally made the step.

In the gorgeous sunset photo they shared to Instagram, one thing especially caught my attention – and that's Talita's incredibly striking engagement ring.

With an enormous diamond set into the middle, it's quite the showstopper. Laura Taylor, jeweller specialising in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, spoke to HELLO! about the ring and its 'distinctive' design, giving us an estimated value that had my jaw on the floor

Why is Talita's ring such a showstopper?

Describing the composition, Laura says: "Talita's ring features a round brilliant diamond in a Georgian-style cut-down setting, with a blackened white-gold bezel and a yellow gold simple band."

You might recognise the style of ring from another major celebrity engagement in the last couple of years, according to the jeweller.

"It's very distinctive and likely the work of Jessica McCormack, who also designed Zendaya's engagement ring," Laura adds.

"Rings with a vintage feel like this have been definitely gaining popularity among celebrities recently, and it's slowly becoming a trend with brides-to-be."

She notes that "the diamond looks particularly large and covers the width of her finger", estimating it at approximately five or six carats.

© WWD via Getty Images Talita and Rocco have been dating for more than six years

"If it's a natural stone of high quality," Laura continues, "the ring could be worth somewhere between £200,000 and £300,000, depending on the final carat weight, clarity and colour."

Talita and Rocco's love story

The pair have been dating for more than six years now, and frequently give their followers a glimpse into their incredibly luxurious lives on social media, from the massive parties to the lavish holidays.

Talita is the eldest daughter of interior designer Alexandra, née Miller, and her ex-husband Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, who was in turn the son of the Belgian fashion designer and her royal ex-husband.

Unlike her father and grandfather before her, the model dropped the 'Princess' from her name and title, as she revealed to HELLO! Fashion.

"It doesn't make sense for me because I didn't grow up in Europe," she says. "It is still my title, but I think that Americans don't understand about being a princess in the same way that you guys do.

"In LA, where I grew up, if I said I was a princess people would freak out. I didn't think I could claim that title for myself."

