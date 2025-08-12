Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée's 'show-stopping' £7.5m engagement ring is 30x bigger than average

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced their engagement on Monday, and we can't stop thinking about the incredible ring.

Argentine-Spanish model Georgina took to Instagram to share the news, showing the enormous diamond ring the world-famous Al-Nassr footballer, 40, presented her with to seal the deal.

© Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez with this huge diamond

"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," Georgina's caption read in English alongside a photo of her hand over her beau's, flashing the eye-watering diamond. Keep scrolling for all the details…

A record-breaking ring

Having got together in 2016, Cristiano and Georgina's engagement has been a long time coming as far as their excited fans are concerned, and the ring did not disappoint.

"Georgina has been anticipating this jewellery moment for quite some time - and Cristiano certainly delivered. The footballer proposed with an extraordinary 30-carat oval-cut diamond, a true showstopper," Maxwell Stone, diamond expert from UK retailer Steven Stone, says.

"To put this into perspective, while the average celebrity engagement ring boasts around 4 carats, the typical ring for everyday people is closer to 1 carat."

What diamond is in Georgina Rodriguez's ring?

Breaking down the stones used, Maxwell explains that the impressive centre stone is flanked by substantial side stones and almost certainly set on a platinum band.

© Instagram Fans have been eagerly awaiting an engagement announcement

"Known for its density, durability, and rarity, platinum is the most coveted - and most expensive - metal choice for engagement rings," he says.

© Instagram The ring will be added to Georgina's amazing jewellery collection

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of fine jewellers Abelini adds: "This isn't simply another engagement ring – it's a show-stopping statement piece that perfectly captures the art of elegant simplicity. What immediately catches the eye is the absolutely breathtaking central diamond, which appears to be a stunning oval cut. This particular shape has become incredibly sought-after among celebrities and style icons for good reason – it combines the timeless sparkle of a classic round diamond with a gorgeously elongated silhouette that's incredibly flattering on any hand, creating the illusion of longer, more elegant fingers."

"It's a perfect example of how, when you're investing in a stone of this exceptional quality, you're not simply purchasing jewellery – you're acquiring a magnificent work of natural art that will be treasured for a lifetime."

How much is Georgina Rodriguez's ring worth?

It goes without saying that a ring of this size comes at a price, and Maxwell estimates the ring to be worth a staggering £7.5 million ($10 million).

© Instagram The stars have been together for nine years

"With Georgina's jewellery collection already valued at over $4 million, it’s hardly surprising that her engagement ring is, without question, the most spectacular we’ve seen so far this year," the jewellery expert concludes.

Cristiano and Georgina's love story

The footballer, reported by Forbes in May as the world’s highest-paid athlete, and his social media star partner first met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a sales assistant and started dating shortly after.

© Instagram The couple met in Madrid

During her Netflix series I Am Georgina, the bride-to-be described the early days of their relationship as a "very special start" and revealed that he has never been afraid to flash his affluence.

© Instagram They are proud parents

"Many times he'd come after work," she recalled. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

© Getty Georgina often takes her children to watch their father play football

Their relationship progressed with the couple welcoming their first child together, a girl named Alana, in 2017. They also share twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, seven, and two-year-old Bella. Tragically, they lost Bella's twin brother at birth, the grief associated with which they have spoken about openly.

The engagement marks the next step of their relationship as they look forward to a long future together.