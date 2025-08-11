Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after 8 years — and the ring is the biggest we've ever seen

Cristiano Ronaldo has "put a ring on it" — and an incredible one at that!

After dating Georgina Rodriguez for eight years, the soccer legend popped the question on August 11 in Saudi Arabia, and Georgina's ring is one of the biggest that we've ever seen.

Georgina took to Instagram and flaunted the stunning piece of jewelry — which elegantly matched her long French manicure, as she stretched her hand above Cristiano's on a white linen sheet in the picture.

Cristiano's net worth of $1 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth, was put to good use when it came time for the engagement, and the proof is in Georgina's massive ring. The gorgeous eye-catching diamond extends up to the model's knuckle.

Recommended video You may also like Cristiano Ronaldo: Dedicated Family Man

She romantically captioned the big moment: "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," which translates to: "Yes, I want to. In this and in all my lives."

The duo met in early 2017 while she was a Gucci sales assistant. In the documentary I Am Georgina, she explained that they hit it off immediately and Cristiano was intentional about seeing her from the very start.

She stated: "Many times he'd come after work. He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

© Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez

In January 2017, the pair confirmed their relationship by appearing on a red carpet together along with the soccer player's son Cristiano Jr. and in March, Cristiano made the duo social media official.

In June of 2017, the duo welcomed twins thanks to the help of a surrogate. The following month, the pair made the special announcement that they were expecting. During November 17, 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Alana Martina.

© Instagram The couple have been together for eight years now

Fast forward to October 2021, and the two announced that their growing family was expecting twins, who would be a boy and a girl. Sadly, in April 2022, the pair revealed the devastating news that they had lost their baby boy, however their baby girl Bella Esmeralda survived and was their pride and joy during the tumultuous time. Regardless of the hardships they faced over the years, they have remained devoted due to the strong foundation they have built.

Georgina recalled the first day she met Ronalda and how magical it was, as he conducted her interview for Vogue Arabia.

© Instagram The family lives wherever Cristiano represents a team

She shared: "I felt something inside that can't be explained, as if we had known each other all our lives. I remember that when we held hands for the first time I felt inexplicable peace and energy. When people are in love like we are, they know what that strong connection is. That spark we had since we met has also grown and matured over time."

Cristiano asked Georgina during the interview: "What do you like most about me? And what do you like the least?"

© FilmMagic Georgina met Cristiano while she was working as a sales assistant at Gucci

She hilariously responded: "What I like most about you is your heart, how kind you are, how well you take care of our family, and the unconditional love you give us. The least...I've already told you this in private many times!"