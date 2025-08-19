Sharon Stone reveals very famous rapper she dated, and he's 17 years her junior

Sharon Stone dropped a bombshell about her dating life during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 67-year-old actress revealed that she once went on a date with a very famous rapper, who is 17 years her junior.

Sharon appeared on the show to promote her new film Nobody 2, alongside Bob Odenkirk, but host Andy appeared to be distracted by rumors about her dating history.

Famous ex

"I mean... this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it," Andy said, before asking: "Sharon, did you go on a date with Nelly?"

The Basic Instinct star wasted no time with her response and stated: "Yes, I did," which prompted excited gasps from the audience.

Sharon and Nelly's romance was short-lived, however, as when Andy asked if she had a second date with the now 50-year-old "Dilemma" rapper, she replied: "No, I did not."

Younger men

The Hollywood star appears to have a fondness for rappers. In 2021, she was linked to the then 25-year-old rapper, RMR.

The duo were reportedly "hanging out" for several months, and were spotted on many "dates" all over in LA, including at celeb hot spots like Delilah and The Highlight Room, according to Page Six.

Sharon and RMR – who protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth – were even photographed together at The Highlight Room, with the actress leaning her head against his, while he had an arm wrapped around her shoulders.

However, when Sharon was approached by TMZ while out with her son, Roan, and asked if she and RMR were dating, Sharon and her son began laughing hysterically before Roan said the paparazzi "couldn't have asked a funnier question."

Sharon is no stranger to dating younger men, though. In 2012, she was in a relationship with Argentine model Martin Mica, who was 27 at the time. She reportedly broke things off after an eight-month romance because they had nothing in common and she wanted to focus on raising her children.

Sharon, who has three sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, was previously married to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein.

They tied the knot in 1998, and in 2000, they adopted their son Roan. Phil filed for divorce in 2004 and was granted primary custody of Roan in 2008, while Sharon was only allowed visitation rights.

During an appearance on the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi in 2023, Sharon claimed she lost custody of Roan because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

She explained: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."