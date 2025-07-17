Jennifer Lopez tells fans, 'I'm done'

Jennifer Lopez made her intentions for her future very clear during her concert in Spain for her Up All Night Tour on Tuesday.

The singer is no stranger to walking down the aisle after being married four times, but she revealed that she is "done" looking for another husband.

Husband number 5

Jennifer appeared to announce that she has no plans to marry again after seemingly replying to a fan who held up a sign that read, "J Lo, marry me?"

"I think I'm done with that," she stated in a fan video shared on X. "I've tried that a few times," she added.

Jennifer's most recent divorce was finalized in January, less than five months after she filed to dissolve her almost two-year marriage to Ben Affleck.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers in August.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben split after almost 2 years of marriage

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Ex-husbands

© Getty Images Jennifer and Marc Anthony were married for 10 years

Before Ben, Jennifer was married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. They became husband and wife in June 2004, one week after Marc finalized his divorce from his first wife, Dayanara Torres.

Their marriage ended in divorce in 2014, but they have remained friends, insisting their split was a mutual decision.

"I'll tell you that it wasn't something sensationalistic happening," Marc explained to Nightline. "It was a realization on both our parts. So, you know, it wasn't shocking. These things happen. It was a decision that we made jointly."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Criss were married for less than a year

Husband number two was Cris Judd, whom Jennifer met on the set of her music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing" in 2001.

They enjoyed a whirlwind romance and tied the knot that same year, only for her to file for a divorce less than a year later.

Cris suggested his ex didn't put in the effort to make the marriage a success, telling Us Weekly. "I can't give you the answer as to why her relationships don't work. I think that it's that it is work. It's whether you want to work on it or not. When you sign up to get married, you can't just walk away."

© Getty Images Jennifer's first husband was Ojani Noa

Jennifer's first husband was Ojani Noa, whom she wed in 1997 but split from 11 months later. Ojani made plans to release a tell-all book about their relationship, but JLo filed a lawsuit and won, preventing it from happening.

While Ojani was barred from releasing his book, he did share more details of their relationship in a 2011 YouTube video when he said: "The wedding was very crazy. I love the fact that I got married because I was totally in love, I was crazy in love. We were totally in love."