Priscilla Presley pays tribute to Elvis Presley 48 years after his death with his private nickname

Priscilla Presley is looking back fondly on her memories with her first husband, the legendary King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley himself.

The former actress and author, now 80, was famously married to Elvis from 1967-1973, welcoming their daughter Lisa Marie Presley together (Lisa Marie tragically passed away in 2023).

© Getty Images Priscilla Presley shared a tribute to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley on the 48th anniversary of his death

The couple were known Hollywood-wide as one of the most attractive at the time, although headlines most notably focused on their age gap (Priscilla was 14 when she met a 24-year-old Elvis), and the rocker's alleged affairs.

Elvis and Priscilla ended their marriage on good terms, though, with Priscilla remaining one of his closest friends until his death in 1977 aged 42. She has continued to speak highly of him and documented their relationship in her memoir Elvis & Me as well.

To mark 48 years since his death, Priscilla took to her Instagram page with a rare backstage photo of herself tending to the "Heartbreak Hotel" singer, showcasing their tight bond.

"After all these years, I still smile when I think of the little moments we shared," she wrote. "The world remembers your fame, but I remember your love & kindness at home. Even after we had our problems we still maintained an undeniable connection," signing off as "Satnin."

"Satnin" was Elvis' nickname for Priscilla, a tender moniker he'd only previously reserved for his mother Gladys Love and, reportedly, one of his first girlfriends. The origins of the term remain murky, though, with some suggesting it was a term of endearment for his mother to replace "satin" when he spoke of her skin.

© Instagram She referred to herself as "Satnin," Elvis' sweet nickname for her

Priscilla has also been portrayed on-screen as part of the rocker's life in recent theatrical adaptations of their love story, first in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler as the titular star and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla. The film received the support of the Presley family, was a box office success, and received eight Oscar nominations.

In 2023, Sofia Coppola then released her own theatrical adaptation of 1985's Elvis & Me, titled Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The film received positive reviews with Cailee earning major acclaim, netting the Volpi Cup for Best Actress and a Golden Globe nomination.

© Getty Images Priscilla and Elvis welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie, who then became a mom-of-four before her death in 2023

During a recent interview with The Times, Priscilla mused on what her late ex's life would've been like had he lived to an older age. "I get asked a lot what Elvis would have done had he not been taken so young."

"Musically, I think he was pretty happy with how things had turned out. He loved knowing that his music meant something to people," she shared. "As he got older, I wonder if he would have moved more towards gospel music. If you ever saw him sit down at the piano and sing one of those old songs, you'd know what I was talking about."

© Getty Images The couple were married from 1967-1973, but remained friends until his death in 1977

"Do I dream of Elvis? Sure. When someone has been such a big part of your life, that's bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster but I don't think I'll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him."