Michael J. Fox sparks huge reaction with candid public message to wife Tracy Pollan
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 02, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.© Getty Images

The Back to the Future star has been married for 36 years

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are still going strong after 36 years of marriage.

The Back to the Future star, 63, wasn't shy about expressing his love for Tracy on Friday when he paid tribute to her in a sweet Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

Michael shared a carousel of photos that spanned throughout their life together alongside a romantic message for his wife.

"You have the sweetest eyes I've ever seen (even in sunglasses), I still get lost in them. Happy Valentine's Day @tracy.pollan Yours forever," he penned.

Tracy echoed her husband's sentiment and shared her own Valentine's Day post alongside recent photos of the happy couple.

"Happy Valentine's Day my love, will you please be mine?" to which Michael replied: "Forever and Always!"

Fans adored the public declarations of love, with one commenting: "Your love story is one for the ages! So inspired by you both. HVD!!"

A second said: "It is so heartwarming to see a love like this!" A third added: "A beautiful couple! Your long & enduring [love] & support for each other is sooo bella to see!"

Tracy and Michael have been married since 1988 after first meeting on the set of the popular sitcom, Family Ties in 1985. However, at the time, Michael was romantically involved with actress Nancy McKeon, and Tracy was dating actor Kevin Bacon.

Two years later, they found themselves single and reunited when they were cast in the drama film Bright Lights, Big City. After seven months of dating, they wed on July 16, 1988, at West Mountain Inn in Arlington, Vermont. They now share four children: son Sam, 34, twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and Esmé, 22.

Michael J. Fox (L) and Tracy Pollan attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City. © Getty Images
Michael and Tracy have been married 36 years

Three years into their marriage, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged just 29, but he didn't share his condition with the public until 1998.

Discussing their relationship in an interview with CBS Mornings in November 2023, Michael confessed that neither of them knew what the future would hold for them following his diagnosis.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years into his marriage

"I had no idea what to expect and neither did she," Michael said. "She had indicated to me by saying, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, she was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years."

Michael also admitted that he would have forgiven his wife if she decided to "step out" of their marriage. "At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I just want to step out,' but she didn't do that."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: (L-R) Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend HBO's "The Jinx - Part Two" New York Premiere at Hudson Yards on April 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Michael would have forgiven his wife for 'stepping out' on their marriage

He added: "I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone okay."

Michael has raised awareness and over $2 billion for research for Parkinson's, which currently has no cure.

Michael J. Fox attends "An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future" during 2025 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images
Michael has raised over $2 billion for research for Parkinson's

Having lived with the disease for decades, he says he is no longer scared of death. "One day I’ll run out of gas," he told Town & Country.

"One day I'll just say, ‘It's not going to happen. I'm not going out today.' If that comes, I'll allow myself that. I'm 62 years old."

He added: "Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn't be unheard of. And so, no, I don't fear [death]."

