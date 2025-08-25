Meet golf star Tommy Fleetwood's wife with 23-year age gap — inside his family life

Tommy Fleetwood recently celebrated his first PGA Tour win and was honored with a whopping $10 million in prize money. The English native has previously won several titles on the European Tour and has played for Europe during the Ryder Cup. The professional golfer has not only experienced a thriving career but marriage as well. He has been married to Clare Fleetwood since 2017 and although the two keep their relationship mostly private, it's time to delve into their strong bond.

© Getty Images Tommy and Clare first met for professional reasons

Who is Clare Fleetwood?

Clare was also born in England, and she committed herself to a life in sports management. She went on to become a Vice President for Hambric Sports Management's Europe division. Clare first met Tommy's brother Joe Fleetwood, who is a former professional golfer, and is now a business executive, and soon after Tommy signed with the brand as a client.

The two began collaborating consistently and their chemistry was undeniable, however, Clare was on the fence of getting into a relationship due to Tommy being her client and Clare being 23 years older than him. Clare jokingly shared her initial reaction to Tommy wanting to get into a relationship with her with Men's Journal. She expressed: "We've got a 23-year age difference. Of course, I turned him down. I was like, 'Don't be stupid.'"

© Getty Images Clare was hesitant about their large age-gap at first

Clare and Tommy's transition into a relationship

Although they attempted to keep things strictly professional, they effortlessly ended up falling in love in just a few months. After they made the bold leap of faith to pursue a relationship, they had plans of detaching professionally, however they eventually decided otherwise. Tommy shared: "We planned to keep our life and our work separate, for me to find another agent. But it became more apparent I wasn't going to find anybody I'd trust as much because, after all, Clare is a very, very, very good agent by trade."

© Getty Images Their chemistry was undeniable and the duo got married in 2017

He continued: "It wasn't like she was my wife just helping the family out. So, in the end we thought, 'We'll just give it a go, but we will never let anything get in the way of our relationship,' and it's just always worked perfectly." As for how Tommy handles the critique the couple gets due to their age gap, he said that he doesn't let that get to him. He explained: "Oh, we definitely get comments. But it's never been a thing to us. Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old — it's probably all that sun. She's incredibly cool and I'm not cool at all, though I am quite mature for my age."

© Getty Images Tommy is a father of one son and a stepfather to Clare's two older sons from a previous relationship

Their blended family

The pair have one son named Franklin who was born in 2017. The duo got married in the Bahamas only two months after Clare gave birth. She has two children named Oscar Craig and Murry Craig from her previous relationship. Tommy has embraced his role as a stepfather as well and was spotted with Oscar during his Challenge Tour debut as well.