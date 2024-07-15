Who is Carlos Alcaraz's girlfriend? All about Wimbledon winner's personal life

Carlos Alcaraz's ascent in the tennis world — and in the spotlight — is growing and growing.

The Spanish tennis star, who is 21 years old, on July 15 proved he is the heir apparent to the men's tennis throne as he beat Novak Djokovic in the finals, making him the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Single Champion of 2024.

With that, more and more eyes are following his every move professionally, but also, details about his personal life, particularly his love life, that he so rarely discloses.

Speaking with Vogue last year about how he likes to keep busy during his downtime, the outlet noted he alluded to a break-up, and he said he had been single for 18 months.

"It's complicated, never staying in one place," he said at the time, adding: "It's hard to find the person who can share things with you if you're always in different parts of the world."

At the time, there were rumors that he was dating fellow Spain native María González Giménez, who hails from the Spanish city of Murcia, and in addition to also being a tennis player, in June graduated with a bilingual law degree from the University of Murcia.

Carlos and María still follow each other on Instagram, and though there have also been rumors that he may be dating Spanish singer Ana Mena, or even fellow tennis stars Iga Swiatek or Emma Raducanu, he shot all rumors down during an interview ahead of his time in Wimbledon.

Speaking with The Sunday Times this past June, when asked whether he was currently in a relationship, he confirmed: "No, I am single."

However, that's not to say the door on finding love is closed, and he revealed: "I am looking for someone."

Though as he previously told Vogue, he noted that "it can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time," he maintained he still has his eyes peeled for that special someone.

For now, he is still living with his parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia Garfia, in his hometown of El Palmar in Murcia. "When I finish a tournament, it doesn't matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family," he also told the Times, adding: "Getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realize how much you need them."

"I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy. One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner [...] But Mum can't come because she is looking after the two little ones," he said, referring to his siblings, Alvaro, 24, Sergio, 15, and Jaime, 13.