NCIS' Brian Dietzen puts rarely-seen family in the spotlight with sun-soaked photo

Brian Dietzen is putting his family life front and center in a new social media post spotlighting none other than his beloved wife Kelly Dietzen née Scoby.

The actor, 47, has been married to Kelly since 2004, and together they share a daughter, Clover, and a son, Satchel, who they keep out of the public eye.

In honor of her birthday, while in the midst of production for season 23 of NCIS, the actor took a break to pay a romantic tribute to his wife of two decades with a sun-soaked photo of her.

© Instagram Brian shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Kelly

"Happy birthday to the best thing that's ever happened to me," he gushed beside the snap. "This powerful, caring, giving, beautiful woman inspires me to be a better human, and makes me smile every day just by being herself."

"I am so damn fortunate to have her not only as my partner in this journey, but also as the mother to our kiddos," Brian continued. "Love you always Kel. Here's to many many more together."

Fans responded with sweet comments like: "Awe, what a beautiful post. Just like your beautiful wife. Wishing her the happiest of birthdays. May it be the beginning of a wonderful year ahead," and: "She's adorable. What a beautiful couple you two are. Happy birthday!!" as well as: "Whether you are Brian or Jimmy you always know what to say in the most eloquent way. Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife!"

© CBS via Getty Images The actor is currently in production for season 23 of "NCIS"

While the couple keep their family life out of the spotlight, Brian can't resist the urge to gush over his wife on special milestones, including on their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

"I am beyond blessed to have met someone like you, Kel," he penned alongside several recent photos from trips taken together. "I'm so glad you're my person, and we get to do life together."

"Thanks for the smiles, For our family, For saying yes. Here's to all the memories to come. Happy anniversary my love," he concluded.

© Instagram The pair have been married since 2004 and celebrated their milestone anniversary last year

Through thick and thin, Kelly has been Brian's constant companion, most notably when he suffered a stroke in 2020 and had to undergo cardiac surgery later.

He recalled the moment he leaned on Kelly during a previous conversation with Variety, saying: "I was on the floor of my bathroom, throwing up, and I pulled out my phone and I was like, 'Oh [expletive], I can't use my fingers.' And so I said, 'Hey, Siri, call Kelly,' and called my wife and I said, 'I need help.' She said, 'You sound like you have marbles in your mouth.'"

After getting through to 911 using voice command, he remembered the thoughts that ran through his brain while in the MRI tube: "'I don't think there's much that I've left undone, because everyone that I love knows that I love them' — that sort of thing."

© Instagram They share two kids, Clover and Satchel, and keep them out of the spotlight

"But then I was like, 'Whoa, no, I can't start thinking that way,' and then I started trying to get my mind in the right place," Brian continued. "And I could feel something happen in my brain, but all of a sudden I could move my hands and start moving my tongue."

"I started doing tongue twisters. They're like, 'Please stay still.' But the clot in my brain cleared. And I was really blessed that I'd stayed really healthy and had a really healthy cardiovascular system."