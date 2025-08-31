Princess Marie Caroline of Liechenstein dazzles in 135-year-old heirloom tiara in first official portraits with banker husband Leopold Maduro Vollmer

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein was the epitome of a glowing bride in her first official wedding photo which was released on Saturday following her nuptials to Leopold Maduro Vollmer. The daughter of Prince Alois and Princess Sophie, 28, was radiant as she posed alongside her new husband, who works in London in investment management, flanked by their closest family members. The bride's parents were all smiles as they stood by her, Princess Sophie looking particularly elegant in an Oscar De La Renta gown embroidered with cherry blossom.

Meanwhile, the groom's parents looked equally happy on their son's big day, with Leopold's mother matching Princess Sophie's well-dressed energy in a silver gown with matching accessories and an asymmetrical neckline. Completing the royal appearances in the photo were the bride's brothers, Prince Joseph Wenzel of Liechtenstein, 30, and Prince Georg Antonius Constantin Maria of Liechtenstein, 26.

© Iconoclash Photography The picturesque royal wedding The release of the official wedding photo comes after the couple tied the knot at the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, earlier on Saturday. Upon arrival, the bride ascended the steps to the cathedral wearing a spectacular white gown featuring a full embroidered and fitted bodice which was attached to sheer short sleeves and a bateau-neckline sheer panel across her decolletage. The beautiful bride also wore a full lace veil, which was held in place by the spellbinding Habsburg Fringe Tiara.

© Iconoclash Photography The bride's tiara is over 100 years old The Habsburg Fringe tiara dates back to 1890 and was originally made for the daughter of King Miguel I of Portugal, Archduchess Maria Theresa of Austria. It has since been worn by a number of royal brides, including Archduchess Elisabeth to Prince Alois of Liechtenstein in 1903. More recently, it has become a mainstay in the collection of Princess Sophie, with the royal having sported it at the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in 2010 and the wedding ball of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco in 2011.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

© Iconoclash Photography The couple tied the knot in Vaduz Princess Marie Caroline was walked down the aisle by her father, while her stunning veil was held up in the wind by her adorable young bridesmaids, who donned sweet Alaia dresses with sage green ribbon. After tying the knot, Marie Caroline and Leopold headed back out of the church where they shared their first public kiss as a married couple – so romantic! It was a right royal affair with not only the bride's parents and brothers in attendance, but also Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg, and H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein.



© Roland Korner / Close Up AG - Me The aisle was lined with beautiful flowers for a fairytale touch After the ceremony, which was officiated by Bishop Benno Elbs, the couple left the church down an aisle lined with beautiful flowers, flowers which the sweet page boys carried as they walked through the streets of Vaduz.