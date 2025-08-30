Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Marie Caroline dazzles in showstopping crown and sheer lace dress for her wedding
Princess Marie Caroline dazzles in showstopping crown and sheer lace dress for her wedding

Princess Marie Caroline dazzles in showstopping crown and sheer lace dress for her wedding

Liechtenstein royal Princess Marie Caroline weds Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer in fairytale-worthy wedding dress

Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein looked like a fairytale bride at her wedding© Getty Images
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
54 minutes ago
In photos worthy of a fairytale, today sees Liechtenstein royal Princess Marie Caroline marry her prince charming, Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer. The only daughter of Prince Alois and Princess Sophie held her wedding at the Cathedral of St. Florin, ascending the steps with her showstopping veil flowing behind her.

Though Princess Marie Caroline hails from the fourth-smallest country in Europe, her wedding was still an impressive affair, with a bevy of tiny bridesmaids and flower girls accompanying her as she walked up the steps to greet her betrothed.

Princess Marie Caroline's bridal outfit

In true princess style, the royal wore an incredible crown atop her perfectly coiffured blonde chignon, with endless jewels sparkling in the Liechtenstein sunshine.

Princess Marie Caroline added a cascading veil to her look too, which her bridesmaids tended to, waving it to perfection to ensure it trailed behind the bride in true Disney style.

Wedding Of Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer© Getty Images
Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein was helped by her bridesmaids

While her crown and veil were beautifully traditional, the princess opted for a more fashion-forward vibe with her dress, opting for a combination of lace and tulle, with fluttering sheer sleeves and a sheer shoulder design. The skirt featured layer upon layer of tulle, too, for beautiful volume.

The Princess added a deep rose lipstick and thick fluttering lashes to her look, as well as dramatic sparkling drop earrings.

Read on for all of the most beautiful photos of Princess Marie Caroline's wedding dress...

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Cathedral of St. Florin © Getty Images

Prince Alois accompanied his only daughter at her wedding

A proud father

Prince Alois and Princess Sophie's only daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, weds Venezuelan-born Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Vaduz Cathedral, walking up the steps withher father 

Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arriving at her wedding© Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline walking to her wedding wearing crown

What a crown!

Though she is not in line to the throne, Princess Marie-Caroline wore a dazzling crown for her wedding  

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at her wedding © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline walks up the steps to her wedding

The veil

Princess Marie-Caroline's bridesmaids helped her with her cascading veil 

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at her wedding © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline's father offered her support as she ascended the steps to her wedding

The father of the bride

Princess Marie-Caroline's father took her arm for support

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Cathedral of St. Florin © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline turning to wave and smile on her wedding day

A princess moment

Princess Marie-Caroline had a royal moment as she looked around the waveat crowds gathered for her big day

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein arrive at the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Cathedral of St. Florin © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline is marrying Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, who works in Investment Management in London.

All smiles

Princess Marie-Caroline couldn't contain her glee as she walked to her wedding 

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, Bishop Benno Elbs and Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Cathedral of St. Florin © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Caroline and the Hereditary Prince Alois looked to be having a fabulous day

A royal wave

Princess Marie-Caroline and the Hereditary Prince Alois couldn't have looked happier on the special day

Royal guests

The royal guests attending Princess Marie Caroline and Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer's nuptials looked just as ravishing as the royal couple...

Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and Guest attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein © Getty Images

Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and his special guest posed ahead of the wedding

Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and guest

Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and his special guest looked delighted to attend the special day.

H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein© Getty Images

Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein looked pretty in purple

H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein

H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein pulled out all of the stops for the special wedding

Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein To Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Cathedral of St. Florin © Getty Images

Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg's dress stood out from the crowds

Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg

Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg made a statement at the wedding, with the Princess' beautiful and bold dress an ideal choice for a late summer wedding

Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, Emanuele Musini, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein© Getty Images

Colour was on the agenda for the Liechtenstein wedding

Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, Emanuele Musini, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein - and more!

Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, Emanuele Musini, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg got the memo to wear colour 

Stay tuned for more photos of this most special day...

