Princess Marie Caroline dazzles in showstopping crown and sheer lace dress for her wedding

In photos worthy of a fairytale, today sees Liechtenstein royal Princess Marie Caroline marry her prince charming, Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer. The only daughter of Prince Alois and Princess Sophie held her wedding at the Cathedral of St. Florin, ascending the steps with her showstopping veil flowing behind her.

Though Princess Marie Caroline hails from the fourth-smallest country in Europe, her wedding was still an impressive affair, with a bevy of tiny bridesmaids and flower girls accompanying her as she walked up the steps to greet her betrothed.

Princess Marie Caroline's bridal outfit

In true princess style, the royal wore an incredible crown atop her perfectly coiffured blonde chignon, with endless jewels sparkling in the Liechtenstein sunshine.

Princess Marie Caroline added a cascading veil to her look too, which her bridesmaids tended to, waving it to perfection to ensure it trailed behind the bride in true Disney style.

© Getty Images Princess Marie Caroline Of Liechtenstein was helped by her bridesmaids

While her crown and veil were beautifully traditional, the princess opted for a more fashion-forward vibe with her dress, opting for a combination of lace and tulle, with fluttering sheer sleeves and a sheer shoulder design. The skirt featured layer upon layer of tulle, too, for beautiful volume.

The Princess added a deep rose lipstick and thick fluttering lashes to her look, as well as dramatic sparkling drop earrings.

Read on for all of the most beautiful photos of Princess Marie Caroline's wedding dress...

© Getty Images Prince Alois accompanied his only daughter at her wedding A proud father Prince Alois and Princess Sophie's only daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, weds Venezuelan-born Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Vaduz Cathedral, walking up the steps withher father



© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline walking to her wedding wearing crown What a crown! Though she is not in line to the throne, Princess Marie-Caroline wore a dazzling crown for her wedding

© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline walks up the steps to her wedding The veil Princess Marie-Caroline's bridesmaids helped her with her cascading veil



© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline's father offered her support as she ascended the steps to her wedding The father of the bride Princess Marie-Caroline's father took her arm for support



© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline turning to wave and smile on her wedding day A princess moment Princess Marie-Caroline had a royal moment as she looked around the waveat crowds gathered for her big day



© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline is marrying Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, who works in Investment Management in London. All smiles Princess Marie-Caroline couldn't contain her glee as she walked to her wedding



© Getty Images Princess Marie-Caroline and the Hereditary Prince Alois looked to be having a fabulous day A royal wave Princess Marie-Caroline and the Hereditary Prince Alois couldn't have looked happier on the special day



Royal guests

The royal guests attending Princess Marie Caroline and Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer's nuptials looked just as ravishing as the royal couple...

© Getty Images Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and his special guest posed ahead of the wedding Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and guest Count Franz Clemens von Waldburg-Zei and his special guest looked delighted to attend the special day.



© Getty Images Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein looked pretty in purple H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein H.S.H. Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein pulled out all of the stops for the special wedding



© Getty Images Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg's dress stood out from the crowds Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg made a statement at the wedding, with the Princess' beautiful and bold dress an ideal choice for a late summer wedding



© Getty Images Colour was on the agenda for the Liechtenstein wedding Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, Emanuele Musini, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg attend the wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein - and more! Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, Emanuele Musini, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg got the memo to wear colour



Stay tuned for more photos of this most special day...