Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why did Prince Nikolaos of Greece's bride wear the same wedding tiara as his ex-wife?
Subscribe
Why did Prince Nikolaos of Greece's bride wear the same wedding tiara as his ex-wife?
Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos in their wedding outfits© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Why did Prince Nikolaos of Greece's bride wear the same wedding tiara as his ex-wife?

Prince Nikolaos married Chrysí Vardinogianni on 7 February  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysí Vardinogianni as the pair tied the knot on Friday. The bride looked simply stunning in an embellished gown but it was her tiara that prompted the most questions.

The new wife of the Greek royal was seen arriving at the Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens to marry her prince wearing the Antique Corsage Tiara atop her pristine updo. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?
Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos staring at each other on their wedding day© Nicky Economou

The glistening tiara caught the attention of royal fans as it was the same tiara worn by Princess Tatiana, Nikolaos' ex-wife whom he divorced in 2024.  

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik on their wedding day© Chris Jackson

Why did Chrysí wear Princess Tatiana's tiara?

There is a simple reason why the bride wore the same tiara as her husband's ex is simple - it is royal tradition. The Antique Corsage Tiara is the headpiece that all the daughters-in-law of Queen Anne-Marie wear.

Crown Prince Pavlos And Marie Chantal Miller on wedding day© Getty

This included Crown Princess Marie-Chantal who wore the tiara in 1995 when she married Crown Prince Pavlos.

Nina Flohr in wedding dress© Getty

Princess Nina also wore the tiara in 2021 when she married Prince Philippos.

couple getting married © Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis

Meanwhile, her daughter and any future royal-born daughters always wear the tiara worn by Queen Anne-Marie herself – the Khedive of Egypt Tiara. 

This included Queen Anne-Marie's daughter Princess Theodora who wore the diadem as she married Michael Kumar in September 2024.

young Prince Constantin and Princesse Anne-Marie in black and white photo© Getty

The Antique Corsage Tiara in detail

The glittering tiara is a relatively new piece in the royal collection as it was commissioned for Queen Anne-Marie upon her 18th birthday in 1964. 

Princess Theodora in red dress and tiara© Getty

It gets its name as it was made from a corsage ornament that belonged to her mother Queen Ingrid of Denmark's mother Queen Victoria of Sweden.

Princess Tatiana of Greece in strapless dress and tiara© Getty

During Princess Tatiana's marriage to Prince Nikolaos she wore the glittering tiara on several occasions including to Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding in 2013.

Chrysi Vardinogianni (C) is accompanied by her father Giorgos Vardinogianni (L) as they arrive for her wedding with Nikolaos De Grece at the Church of Agios Nikolaos Rangavas in Athens© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A beautiful bridal look

Aside from her tiara, Chrysí Vardinogianni's bridal gown was the star of the show. She wore a breathtaking Christos Costarellos number with caped shoulders and a fitted cut.

DISCOVER: Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos

As per HELLO! Greece, the fashion label is "deeply rooted in Greek heritage" and combine "timeless elegance and neo-romanticism."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More