Congratulations are in order for Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysí Vardinogianni as the pair tied the knot on Friday. The bride looked simply stunning in an embellished gown but it was her tiara that prompted the most questions.

The new wife of the Greek royal was seen arriving at the Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens to marry her prince wearing the Antique Corsage Tiara atop her pristine updo.

© Nicky Economou The glistening tiara caught the attention of royal fans as it was the same tiara worn by Princess Tatiana, Nikolaos' ex-wife whom he divorced in 2024.



© Chris Jackson Why did Chrysí wear Princess Tatiana's tiara? There is a simple reason why the bride wore the same tiara as her husband's ex is simple - it is royal tradition. The Antique Corsage Tiara is the headpiece that all the daughters-in-law of Queen Anne-Marie wear.

© Getty This included Crown Princess Marie-Chantal who wore the tiara in 1995 when she married Crown Prince Pavlos.



© Getty Princess Nina also wore the tiara in 2021 when she married Prince Philippos.



© Nikolas Kominis / Studio Kominis Meanwhile, her daughter and any future royal-born daughters always wear the tiara worn by Queen Anne-Marie herself – the Khedive of Egypt Tiara. This included Queen Anne-Marie's daughter Princess Theodora who wore the diadem as she married Michael Kumar in September 2024.



© Getty The Antique Corsage Tiara in detail The glittering tiara is a relatively new piece in the royal collection as it was commissioned for Queen Anne-Marie upon her 18th birthday in 1964.

© Getty It gets its name as it was made from a corsage ornament that belonged to her mother Queen Ingrid of Denmark's mother Queen Victoria of Sweden.

© Getty During Princess Tatiana's marriage to Prince Nikolaos she wore the glittering tiara on several occasions including to Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding in 2013.



© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A beautiful bridal look Aside from her tiara, Chrysí Vardinogianni's bridal gown was the star of the show. She wore a breathtaking Christos Costarellos number with caped shoulders and a fitted cut. DISCOVER: Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos As per HELLO! Greece, the fashion label is "deeply rooted in Greek heritage" and combine "timeless elegance and neo-romanticism."