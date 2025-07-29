Zara Tindall's £280k 'something borrowed' from 111 years ago

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's £280k 'something borrowed' bridal tiara from 111 years ago
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Zara Tindall leaves the church after the Royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips will marry England rugby player Mike Tindall today at Canongate Kirk. Many royals are expected to attend including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The daughter of the Princess Royal married Mike Tindall in 2011

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Every royal family has its set of iconic tiaras, passed down through generations of glamorous royal women. Nothing quite screams family heirloom like a headpiece that makes a statement, and the British royal family has one incredible jewel that flies under the radar.

Zara Tindall, who celebrates her 14th wedding anniversary with her husband Mike tomorrow, wore the most magnificent tiara on her special day back in 2011, and royal headpieces don't get much more stunning than this.

Zack Stone, fine jewellery and diamond expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, took a detailed look at the bridal tiara worn by Princess Anne's daughter and revealed just how unique a piece it is.

He notes that the heirloom often flies under the radar, pointing out that: "When it comes to Zara Tindall's jewellery, it's usually her solitaire diamond engagement ring that we're talking about."

Breaking down the composition of the ring, the jewellery expert comments: "Made of diamonds, the tiara's Greek key design is punctuated by a central laurel wreath element and two honeysuckle elements."

Zara Philips leaves Canongate Kirk on the afternoon of her wedding to Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips will marry England rugby player Mike Tindall today at Canongate Kirk. Many royals are expected to attend including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Zara Tindall wore the tiara for her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011

Zara's tiara has quite the history in the British royal family, according to Zack, who states that: "The design suggests an early twentieth century creation, with the earliest photos of Princess Alice wearing the tiara having been taken in 1914.

"It's a particularly sentimental piece," he continues, "as Princess Alice gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, who later passed it on to Zara's mother, Princess Anne."

Zara Phillips arrives for the Royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips will marry England rugby player Mike Tindall today at Canongate Kirk. Many royals are expected to attend including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.© Getty Images
Zara Tindall's bridal tiara is a cherished family heirloom

Zack also estimated the value of the striking family heirloom at approximately £280,000 today.

Take a look at some of our other favourite royal tiaras below…

William and Kate arrive at state banquet© Getty

Princess Kate's favourite tiara

The Princess of Wales' Lover's Knot tiara is her most recognisable, and seemingly her favourite. 

The piece was originally made in 1913 and was gifted to Princess Diana by the late Queen Elizabeth for her wedding day in 1981, before eventually being passed down to Princess Kate.

Queen Maxima in red and brown zigzag gown and tiara© Getty

Queen Máxima's resplendent rubies

The Queen of the Netherlands has an incredible tiara collection, but this piece from the Mellerio Ruby Parure is one of our favourites.

King Willem-Alexander's wife paired it with the matching earrings and necklace, as well as a beautiful red dress last year, for a supremely striking look.

Queen Mary seated at Egypt state banquet© Alamy

Queen Mary's transformed tiara

The Queen of Denmark is one of the most stylish European royals, and her penchant for repurposing incredible royal jewels shone brighter than ever last year, when she debuted a reshaped headpiece made from rose cut diamonds dating back to the 1840s.

Queen Camilla wearing red dress and tiara© Alamy

Queen Camilla's unearthed headpiece

Last year, King Charles' wife wore the beguiling Diamond Kokoshnik tiara that once belonged to  Queen Alexandra, which had not been worn publicly for nearly a decade until that point. 

Take a look at the history of Zara and Mike Tindall's love story below...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

