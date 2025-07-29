Zara Tindall's £280k 'something borrowed' from 111 years ago

Every royal family has its set of iconic tiaras, passed down through generations of glamorous royal women. Nothing quite screams family heirloom like a headpiece that makes a statement, and the British royal family has one incredible jewel that flies under the radar.
Zara Tindall, who celebrates her 14th wedding anniversary with her husband Mike tomorrow, wore the most magnificent tiara on her special day back in 2011, and royal headpieces don't get much more stunning than this.
Zack Stone, fine jewellery and diamond expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, took a detailed look at the bridal tiara worn by Princess Anne's daughter and revealed just how unique a piece it is.
He notes that the heirloom often flies under the radar, pointing out that: "When it comes to Zara Tindall's jewellery, it's usually her solitaire diamond engagement ring that we're talking about."
Breaking down the composition of the ring, the jewellery expert comments: "Made of diamonds, the tiara's Greek key design is punctuated by a central laurel wreath element and two honeysuckle elements."
Zara's tiara has quite the history in the British royal family, according to Zack, who states that: "The design suggests an early twentieth century creation, with the earliest photos of Princess Alice wearing the tiara having been taken in 1914.
"It's a particularly sentimental piece," he continues, "as Princess Alice gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, who later passed it on to Zara's mother, Princess Anne."
Zack also estimated the value of the striking family heirloom at approximately £280,000 today.
