Zara Tindall's £280k 'something borrowed' from 111 years ago

Every royal family has its set of iconic tiaras, passed down through generations of glamorous royal women. Nothing quite screams family heirloom like a headpiece that makes a statement, and the British royal family has one incredible jewel that flies under the radar.

Zara Tindall, who celebrates her 14th wedding anniversary with her husband Mike tomorrow, wore the most magnificent tiara on her special day back in 2011, and royal headpieces don't get much more stunning than this.

Zack Stone, fine jewellery and diamond expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, took a detailed look at the bridal tiara worn by Princess Anne's daughter and revealed just how unique a piece it is.

He notes that the heirloom often flies under the radar, pointing out that: "When it comes to Zara Tindall's jewellery, it's usually her solitaire diamond engagement ring that we're talking about."

Breaking down the composition of the ring, the jewellery expert comments: "Made of diamonds, the tiara's Greek key design is punctuated by a central laurel wreath element and two honeysuckle elements."

© Getty Images Zara Tindall wore the tiara for her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011

Zara's tiara has quite the history in the British royal family, according to Zack, who states that: "The design suggests an early twentieth century creation, with the earliest photos of Princess Alice wearing the tiara having been taken in 1914.

"It's a particularly sentimental piece," he continues, "as Princess Alice gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, who later passed it on to Zara's mother, Princess Anne."

© Getty Images Zara Tindall's bridal tiara is a cherished family heirloom

Zack also estimated the value of the striking family heirloom at approximately £280,000 today.

Take a look at some of our other favourite royal tiaras below…

© Getty Princess Kate's favourite tiara The Princess of Wales' Lover's Knot tiara is her most recognisable, and seemingly her favourite. The piece was originally made in 1913 and was gifted to Princess Diana by the late Queen Elizabeth for her wedding day in 1981, before eventually being passed down to Princess Kate.

© Getty Queen Máxima's resplendent rubies The Queen of the Netherlands has an incredible tiara collection, but this piece from the Mellerio Ruby Parure is one of our favourites. King Willem-Alexander's wife paired it with the matching earrings and necklace, as well as a beautiful red dress last year, for a supremely striking look.

© Alamy Queen Mary's transformed tiara The Queen of Denmark is one of the most stylish European royals, and her penchant for repurposing incredible royal jewels shone brighter than ever last year, when she debuted a reshaped headpiece made from rose cut diamonds dating back to the 1840s.

© Alamy Queen Camilla's unearthed headpiece Last year, King Charles' wife wore the beguiling Diamond Kokoshnik tiara that once belonged to Queen Alexandra, which had not been worn publicly for nearly a decade until that point.

