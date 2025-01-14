Royal wedding: European couple confirm engagement with sweet post

A new royal wedding is on the way as Princess Leopoldine of Liechtenstein confirmed that she was engaged to her fiancé Bruno Walter Pedrosa João.

The news was confirmed by Jean, Count of Paris, who is the head of the House of Orleans and a legitimate heir to the abolished French throne. On Instagram, Jean shared a picture of the happy couple and wrote: "LL. AA. SS. Prince Gundakar and Princess Marie of and in Liechtenstein are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Princess Leopoldine, to Mr. Bruno Walter Pedrosa João."

In the photo, Princess Leopoldine looked beautiful as she smiled next to her fiancé. The royal posed in a black jacket with white detailing and a green dress. Meanwhile, Bruno wore a smart suit as he stood alongside his beloved.

Leopoldine is the eldest daughter of Prince Gundakar, who is 33rd in line to the Liechtenstein throne, and his wife, Princess Marie Isabelle d'Orléans, the sister of Count Jean.

The royal was born on 27 June 1990, however, in the post confirming her engagement, no date was set for her prospective marriage.

Leopoldine's father married her mother in 1989 and alongside the princess, the pair have welcomed four other children, Princess Marie Immaculata, Prince Johann, Princess Margarete and Prince Gabriel.

Liechtenstein operates under agnatic primogeniture rules meaning that Leopoldine and her sisters aren't in line for the throne.

Leopoldine's wedding isn't the only upcoming union for the Liechtenstein royals as in October it was confirmed that Hereditary Prince Alois's daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, was engaged to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer.

Marie Caroline will be the first of Alois and Sophie's four children to wed. The couple are also parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.

The last major royal wedding for the family was the marriage of Princess Marie Astrid to Ralph Worthington in Tuscany in 2021.

The bride wowed in a white embroidered gown and the 19th-century Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara, which features striking honeysuckle motifs in diamonds, silver and gold.