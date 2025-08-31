Guy Fieri's son Hunter details wedding to new wife — who he proposed to 9 months after meeting

Guy Fieri's son Hunter Fieri is officially a married man! The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's eldest son married Tara Bernstein over the weekend, almost two years after they got engaged, which itself came just nine months after they first met. In addition to the newlywed, the Food Network star and his wife Lori Fieri, to whom he's been married since 1995, are also parents to son Ryder, 19.

Speaking with People during his wedding weekend, Hunter, 29, said: "We just want to hang out with our friends, have some good food, and just enjoy ourselves," adding: "It's just all of the people who mean the most to us."

© Getty Guy, Tara and Hunter in 2023

Throughout the weekend, guests were treated with plenty of goodies and entertainment, starting off with a Denim & Diamonds welcome party on Friday, featuring Mexican food and a petting zoo on the ranch, where Hunter had proposed.

For the wedding itself, Tara, 28, wore a custom Justin Alexander ball gown, and the couple's 20-person wedding party wasn't far behind with custom fashion thanks to their cowboy boots made by Old Gringo Boots. "The details of these boots are insane," Tara said, explaining: "Basically what we did to make it really personalized for our friends is we decided to obviously have our logo and their names on the boots, but then also we wrote individual messages for each of our friends and are engraving them underneath the boot and branding it on the bottom."

© Getty Images Tara and Hunter met at the 2023 Super Bowl

"We wanted to make sure we included the people that have brought a lot to our lives, have been there with unconditional love and support," Hunter added. "It's a nice way to say thank you, to show that they mean a lot to us."

More custom details throughout the night included his and hers cocktails, Tara's US Open inspired "Honey I Dew" mocktail, made up of honeydew melon, cucumber, coconut water, lemonade and a touch of blue spirulina, and Hunter's "The Fieri Sunrise" a mix of the family's Santo Tequila Blanco, Aperol Spritz, club soda, agave, plus lemon and lime juice, plus, in honor of Tara's love for pickleball, they had mini pickleball paddles as table numbers and a Wimbledon-green colored pickleball dance court.

© Getty Images The couple got engaged nine months after meeting

"It's interesting because a lot of girls have had a [wedding] Pinterest board since they were a kid. I was always a little bit more of a tomboy, so I never really was thinking about that," Tara reflected, before maintaining: "Obviously, I knew that I've always wanted to get married, but I never thought when I met Hunter that as soon as I saw him I would be like right away, 'Oh my God, I'm marrying this person.' He was the only person I've ever thought that way about ... Everything happens for a reason and when you know, you know."

© Getty Images Tara and Hunter in 2024

"I know it sounds cliché, but when I met Hunter, I wasn't looking for anything. It honestly is a dream to be able to meet someone like him that's kind of the guy version of me. We're so different, but that's what makes us also similar in the same way," she went on. "We have a lot of similar qualities, and I would say it really is a dream come true to meet your best friend and be able to live your life the way that you feel free at the same time."