Guy Fieri confesses new chapter for teen son will be 'hard' as he shares bittersweet photos

With less than one week of summer left, parents are gearing up to make bittersweet college drop-offs, or even become empty-nesters, Guy Fieri being one of them.

The Food Network star and his wife Lori Fieri are officially empty-nesters, as their youngest son Ryder has officially flocked the nest and moved into his freshman year dorm, at San Diego State University.

In addition to Ryder, 18, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host, 56, and his wife, to whom he's been married since 1995, are also parents to son Hunter, 28.

In honor of the milestone weekend for the Fieri family, Guy took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the moving process, starting off with a selfie featuring Lori and Ryder, posing in his new decked-out dorm.

He next shared a video teasing Ryder about video blogging the entire process, followed by another one of him entering his dorm for the first time, plus a time-lapse of the family setting up the place.

Moreover, Guy added a photo of Ryder's dorm door with his and his roommate's names on it, revealing that in a sweet turn of events, his roommate is named Hunter, just like his older brother.

"It was a wild weekend moving @_ryderfieri into the dorms at @sandiegostateuniversity!!" the doting dad wrote in his caption, before confessing: "It hasn't fully hit us yet, but not seeing him everyday is gonna be hard."

Still, he went on: "He's got a cool roommate (named Hunter, omg)," and maintained: "SDSU is really great and supportive to their students and he's fired up."

© Instagram SDSU is over a nine hour drive from the Fieri's neighborhood

"So proud of you Ryder. Good luck!!" he concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with encouraging messages.

"What are the chances! I love this," one wrote about the Ryder-Hunter coincidence, as others followed suit with: "Congrats to Ryder and the proud parents. I am sure he will have an amazing collegiate experience," and: "Ryder is in college… where does the time go? Congratulations on your new journey," as well as: "Omg you guys putting his room together. Good luck this year Ryder! Much love! Tears for you guys! Empty-nesters now!!"

© Instagram His new roommate has his brother's name

Ahead of Ryder's big move, Guy was spotted attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he mingled with fellow celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and John Travolta. He and his family live in a sprawling ranch in Santa Rosa, California, near Sonoma County and Napa Valley. The 6,000-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge kitchen.

The family-of-four has lived in the property for over twenty years, and the star previously told the Food Network: "It's important to me that the kids grow up in the house we had when they were born."